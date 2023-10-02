E-sports set for bright lights of future Games

HANGZHOU – The “cat and mouse” contest between China and Mongolia whips the 5,000 fans into a frenzy, as game action is played out on a 202 sq m multi-screen jumbotron and courtside commentators rattle on in Mandarin about the teams’ speed, accuracy and teamwork.

A blur of activity in the form of a “killing spree” is taking place in high definition on the four giant screens hung from the ceiling of the China Hangzhou Esports Centre, with audio effects blasting from the surround-sound speakers.

Welcome to the last day of the Asian Games e-sports competition, featuring the Dota 2 final on Monday. Regardless of whether video games actually constitute sport, they surely are a spectacle.

There is an attack on the senses when one arrives in the vicinity of the venue, which looks like a docked spaceship surrounded by high-rise buildings. Streaks of LED lights on its facade add to the futuristic feel.

Upon “boarding”, volunteers warmly greet visitors and hand out China flags and Asian Games mascot hair clips. Mandopop tunes dominate the song list, with light stick-waving fans adding to the concert vibe.

The air-conditioned arena quickly transforms into a red-hot cauldron when the battle begins as the audience roar, applaud and turn the flashing light sticks into multi-coloured clappers, united in their support for the hosts, who came from behind to win 2-1 for their fourth e-sports gold at these Games. Earlier, Malaysia beat Kyrgyzstan 2-0 for bronze.

At the merchandise store, a placard in Chinese reads: “There are no brothers who don’t Dota.”

Dota 2 is a multi-player online video game in which two teams of five players compete to destroy the opponents’ Ancient – a large structure within their base – while defending their own.

Players have distinct roles, as they choose corresponding “heroes” or characters from a selection of more than 120 to execute their tasks.

Several of them, such as Invoker, Crystal Maiden, Templar Assassin and Queen of Pain, appeared at the foyer to pose with fans, who mobbed the fictional characters.