E-sports: RSG SG retain Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League S'pore title

SINGAPORE - At the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Singapore (MPL SG) Season 4 grand final on Sunday, defending champions RSG SG found themselves on the brink of losing their title as they trailed Slate Esports 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

But RSG SG, who were unbeaten this season, fought back to win the next game and force a decider, before dominating the final game to maintain their perfect record with a 4-3 victory and clinch their second consecutive MPL SG crown.

In doing so, they also earned their spot at the US$800,000 (S$1.15 million) M4 World Championship, which will be held in Jakarta in January 2023.

On their comeback, captain Yeo "Diablo" Wee Lun said: "We weren't thinking about the score but always focusing on the next game.

"We couldn't think that we were on a losing side - once it was a new game, we just reset again and thought about how we need to try our hardest to win the next game."

The grand final at Our Tampines Hub had started in Slate's favour as they won the first game, but a see-saw battle between the two teams saw them exchange the lead in a thrilling encounter.

RSG SG won the next two games to go 2-1 up, but Slate reclaimed the lead to make it 3-2, before the former sealed the title at the $100,000 MPL SG.

Yeo, 23, believes that winning their second consecutive title was made harder by the quality of the Slate team.

In the teams' previous clash in the upper bracket finals on Saturday, Slate had also led 2-1 before RSG SG eventually won 3-2.

The MPL SG play-offs most valuable player said: "It was a close game between us and Slate every time we fought. It was more nerve-wracking than last season."

After a short break, the team will focus on gearing up for M4, which coach Dolly "SaintDeLucaz" Van Pelo hope the team can win.

He said: "I'm really proud of my team - they did their best and tried hard. This title means a lot for everyone."

Bellamy ".Lolsie" Yeo, the MPL SG regular season's most valuable player, is looking forward to competing at the world championships.

The 25-year-old said: "I can finally attend an overseas international tournament so I'm really glad to have this chance. I'm not sure how many years I can carry on for so winning a championship is something I aim for."