E-sports: Third-time lucky for RSG SG who win Mobile Legends Pro League S'pore title

SINGAPORE - After being losing finalists to Evos SG for the first two editions of local competition, Mobile Legends Professional League Singapore (MPL SG), RSG SG made it third-time lucky on Sunday (May 1).

RSG SG exacted revenge in the grand final of the third season of the competition, coming back from a loss in the first match to register a 4-1 win in the best-of-seven series.

The final, which was temporarily halted on several occasions, was watched by a crowd of about 200 people at the GR.iD mall, located along Selegie Road. It began just after 4pm and ended only about seven hours later.

Each Mobile Legends match usually lasts about 20 minutes. Organisers said the stoppages were due to “server issues”.

But despite the hiccups, RSG SG maintained their composure to clinch victory and their members were still visibly emotional when they spoke to The Straits Times after the win.

Bellamy “Lolsie” Yeo, 24, said: “This means so much to us. We have spent plenty of late nights working with our coach to ensure we were ready for this tournament. To be honest, it is a year’s worth of preparation.

“We are all emotional because we finally saw the fruits of what we have worked so hard for. We won’t get complacent and in fact, we will only get better.”

Asked if the disruptions had affected his team, Yeo said: “We kept reminding each other to keep focused. Our manager also got energy drinks for us which was really helpful.”

This is the third straight final that both teams have contested.

The MPL SG Season 1 and Season 2 held last May and October respectively was won by Evos SG. But by finally breaking their duck, RSG SG bagged the winners’ cheque of US$30,000 (S$41,496). The runners-up were awarded US$15,000.

MPL Singapore, which has a prize pool of up to US$100,000, is presented by Singtel’s PVP Esports and the game’s developer Moonton.

Evos SG’s loss in this final was all the more surprising given that they will represent Singapore at the Esports event at the May 12-23 SEA Games in Hanoi.

RSG SG’s Yeo Wee “Diablo” Lun said his team had showed with the upset that they too had the calibre to represent Singapore.

The 23-year-old said: “We wanted to prove to people that they (Evos SG) are not the only ones capable of representing Singapore at regional tournaments. We have always been one step behind them but I am so proud of my team for being able to do it today.”

For making it to the grand final of MPL Singapore Season 3, which saw seven teams compete, Evos SG and RSG SG both earned a spot at the game title’s regional tournament – the MLBB Southeast Asia Cup 2022 – in June. The best four teams from that competition will then qualify for the World Championship.