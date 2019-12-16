E-Sports: First global body to be headquartered in Singapore, SNOC sec-gen Chris Chan to be president

SINGAPORE - A global governing body for e-sports was launched on Monday (Dec 16) afternoon at the JW Marriott Hotel.

Called the Global E-Sports Federation (GEF), the organisation will be headquartered in Singapore and will be helmed by a Singaporean, Chris Chan, who will be its president.

The launch event was attended by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu.

Chan, who is also the secretary general of the Singapore National Olympic Council, will be supported by three vice-presidents: Edward Cheng, the vice-president of Chinese multinational conglomerate Tencent; Charmaine Crooks, a Canadian former track and field athlete who competed at the Olympics; and Wei Jizhong, who is an honorary life vice-president on the Olympic Council of Asia.

At the launch, the GEF said its vision is to be "the voice and authority for the worldwide e-sports movement". It also laid out five key objectives, namely:

- Encourage and support the establishment of national e-sports federations with a set of relevant standards, guidelines and regulations.

- Establish an athlete commission, with a focus on athlete well-being, development of standards for fair play, career support, and education to ensure safe, doping-free, and ethically-compliant practices.

- Convene and stage e-sports competitions, conventions, fora, and development programmes.

- Development of world-class governance structures and guidelines for the GEF.

- Create, develop and stage the annual flagship Global E-Sport Games, with the first Games to be staged next year.

The move to establish an international federation is a timely one. E-sports made its debut as a full-fledged medal discipline at this month's SEA Games, the first time it has been included at an Olympic-recognised, multi-sport competition.

It was also included at last year's Asian Games but only as a demonstration event and has been dropped from the 2022 roster.

Last year, the International Olympic Committee and the Global Association of International Sports Federations held a forum about e-sports and the Olympics, which was meant to kick start a dialogue and future engagement between the Olympic movement and the esports and gaming industry, which is expected to have a worldwide audience of 450 million and bring in US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) in revenue this year.

Said Chan: "We are excited to navigate the pathway and shape the future with the launch of the GEF.

"The GEF will help develop the credibility, legitimacy and prestige to e-sports in society by leveraging the history, foundations, values of sport, and the principle of harnessing technology and innovation for sports."

Cheng, whose company is also GEF's founding global partner, added: "With our collective effort, I believe e-sports will unleash the unlimited possibilities of sports in the digital age.

"On the path to building a community with a shared future for mankind, e-sports will shine."