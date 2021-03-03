E-sports: 14 teams confirmed for the March 27-April 4 One Esports Dota 2 Singapore Major

SINGAPORE - The first 14 teams that have booked their place at the March 27-April 4 One Esports Dota 2 Singapore Major Presented by PGL were announced by One Esports on Wednesday (March 3).

Europe's Team Secret, Alliance, Nigma and Team Liquid will feature in the US$500,000 (S$665,470) closed-door event at Fairmont Singapore, along with the Commonwealth of Independent States' Virtus.pro, Natus Vincere and AS Monaco Gambit.

South-east Asia's Fnatic, Neon Esports and T1 will also be participating in the 18-team tournament, which is organised in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

Evil Geniuses - where one of Singapore's top e-sports players Daryl "iceiceice" Koh plies his trade - and Quincy Crew are the North American teams that will make an appearance, while South America's Beastcoast and Thunder Predator have also qualified.

The final four teams, all from China, will be determined in the middle of March.

One Esports chief executive Carlos Alimurung said: "We congratulate and welcome the world's best Dota 2 teams to the upcoming Singapore Major.

"One Esports, with our partners PGL and STB, is excited to deliver one of the most prestigious e-sports experiences in the world."

Silviu Stroie, chief executive of PGL, said: "Having an on-site event during this period is a major accomplishment, and we're delighted to run this fantastic event which will set the stage for the best teams in the world. We will take all the measures needed to have a safe tournament in a healthy environment."

Dota 2 is a five-on-five multiplayer online battle arena video game and one of the world's most popular and lucrative e-sports titles.

One Esports Dota 2 Singapore Major Presented By PGL is the first Major event of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit.

In December 2019, Singapore hosted the US$500,000 Dota 2 World Pro Invitational.

This will be the second major e-sports event that Singapore is hosting this year after the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang M2 World Championship in January.

Despite three players from Brazil team DreamMax testing positive for the coronavirus, the event went on as planned.

Other events that the Republic has successfully staged this year are several One Championship fights and the Singapore Tennis Open, which took place last week.

The ATP 250 event was held at the OCBC Arena with 250 fans permitted each day for the semi-finals and final, while One's events have also seen up to 250 spectators at the Indoor Stadium.

It was announced on Monday that Singapore had won the rights to hold the AFC Cup's Group H and I matches from June 22-28.