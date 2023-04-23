Dutch star Hassan sparkles in London Marathon on debut, Kenyan Kiptum sets second-fastest time

LONDON – Sifan Hassan staged a remarkable rally to win the women’s London Marathon on Sunday, in what was the double Olympic track champion’s debut race over the 42.195km distance.

And Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum won the men’s event in the second-fastest official time over the distance in history.

The 23-year-old broke the course record with an astonishing time of 2hr 1min 27sec.

Having broken clear of the field, Kiptum faded towards the finish and missed out on Eliud Kipchoge’s world record by 18 seconds.

“We have never seen anything like this before on the streets of London and Kelvin Kiptum has put in the performance of his life,” said BBC commentator Steve Cram, the 1983 1,500m world champion.

“He blew the field apart.”

Earlier, Hassan, the 5,000 and 10,000 metres Olympic gold medallist from the 2020 Tokyo Games had been in the leading group but was dropped and holding her side after the hour mark.

It would have been impressive enough had the Ethiopian-born Dutch runner just completed the course on the rainswept streets of the British capital, with Hassan then grabbing her hip and stopping to stretch off the injury.

Hassan, however, recovered to rejoin the leaders with three miles (4.8km) to go.

Despite making a mess of collecting a drink from a water station, the 30-year-old recovered and even offered rival Yalemzerf Yehualaw, the 2022 winner, a swig from her bottle.

Hassan then burst clear of Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir in a sprint finish to win in 2:18:33 – nearly 4½ minutes off the world record.

It was the first time Jepchirchir had been defeated in a major marathon. AFP