Dutch sprint king Lavreysen reigns supreme at Euros

Dutch powerhouse Harrie Lavreysen maintained his vice-like grip on men's sprinting as he claimed gold at the European track championships on home boards on Saturday.

Olympic champion Lavreysen beat Poland's Mateusz Rudyk in the sprint final in Apeldoorn to add to the team sprint gold he claimed earlier in the week.

The 26-year-old Lavreysen has proven almost unbeatable in recent years and his victory on the penultimate day of the championships means he is now the reigning Olympic, world and European champion in sprint and team sprint.

He has 26 gold medals from major championships, including a record 13 world titles, and will be the favourite to rack up more gold at this year's Paris Olympics. Lavreysen could win his third gold of the week in Sunday's keirin.

Israel's Mikhail Yakovlev beat Lavreysen's Dutch team mate Jeffrey Hoogland in the bronze medal race.

Britain's Ethan Hayter took his second gold of the week with victory in the men's omnium, edging out Denmark's Niklas Larsen in a thrilling finish.

Hayter's compatriot Katie Marchant won the women's 500m time trial to put Britain on top of the medals rtable.

Belgium's Lottie Kopecky won gold in both the women's elimination race and points races. REUTERS