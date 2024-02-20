Dutch speed skating Olympic champion Irene Schouten retires

THE HAGUE - Dutch three-time Olympic speed skating champion Irene Schouten announced her retirement from the sport on Feb 19, saying she was “entering a new phase of her life.”

Schouten, 31, said she was ending a successful 15-year skating career after winning three gold medals at the World Speed Skating Championships in Calgary over the weekend.

“My top sport career is ending. It is just done,” Schouten told the NOS public broadcaster.

“I really notice that I am ready for a new phase of life.

“Deep in my heart I long for other things. I no longer dream of another Olympic Games and that is why I have decided to say goodbye after this season.”

Schouten made her breakthrough in 2009-2010, when she won junior world cup races in the 3,000m event.

She collected three golds at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics winning the 3,000m, 5,000m and mass start events.

She also won two Olympic bronze medals – one in 2018 and one in 2022, both in the team pursuit events.

Schouten said she felt her personal life was beginning to suffer at the expense of her sport.

“I can no longer fully enjoy things besides skating. When I’m with friends, I have to make sure I go to bed on time or I can’t just visit someone without the chance of getting sick,” she said. AFP