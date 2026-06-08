Kurtis Marschall hands ‘lucky’ Armand Duplantis first pole vault loss since 2023

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Sweden's Armand Duplantis (left) with winner Kurtis Marschall of Australia after the men's pole vault final at the Diamond League meet at Stockholm Olympic Stadium in Sweden on June 7, 2026.

STOCKHOLM – Armand “Mondo” Duplantis suffered a first pole vault defeat in almost three years when he failed to clear six metres at the Diamond League meet in Stockholm on June 7 before taking a break to get married.

Duplantis said he hoped the defeat would prove a good romantic omen.

“I’m getting married in about a week’s time... there’s a lot around that but I don’t want to make that the excuse,” he said.

“We have a saying in Swedish... that you’re either lucky in games or you’re lucky in love.

“In some really strange way I think there some funny message and silver lining to this whole thing that maybe it’s saying something about my commitment that I’m about to make in my marriage, maybe.

“There’s something that really makes me believe in that right now.”

But he added he hoped he only needed to suffer one defeat.

“I lost at my home city, I’m here in Stockholm, and I had so much family here, it’s actually the worst thing that could ever happen to me,” he said as he wrestled with the logical implications of his statement.

“I think that this loss will keep the love lucky for quite a while, I would hope, probably forever.”

The last time Duplantis failed to win was in the Monaco Diamond League meeting in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth and Australian Kurtis Marschall was third.

Since then, Duplantis has raised the world record nine more times to 6.31, set in Uppsala, Sweden, in March.

The stage was set for the American-born Swedish star to again hit new heights before his fans, and family, but he struggled with the conditions.

Marschall outjumped and out-bluffed Duplantis.

They were the only two competitors left after Duplantis cleared 5.80m.

Marschall then went over at 5.90m.

After Duplantis failed at 6.0m, Marschall passed, forcing Duplantis to lift the bar to 6.05m where he failed again.

“Big hats off to Kurtis because he was the better man and beat me fair and square,” said Duplantis.

“We had a little bit of some tough winds today, for sure, but I didn’t jump that well.”

Duplantis added: “I felt I was pretty unfocussed.”

Marschall said he did not mean to spoil the show but was delighted to bring Duplantis’ run of 40 straight victories to an end.

“I did not mean to spoil the (Mondo) show but I am so delighted with the win,” Marschall said.

“It has taken a long while to get my first Diamond League victory and I really thought it would never come with Mondo here. This stadium is fantastic and the crowd were amazing despite their support for Mondo.

“We know he will be back as he won’t like being beaten but he told me he was chuffed it was me. I will build on this,” added the two-time Commonwealth Games champion.

On the track, world champion Melissa Jefferson Wooden blazed to victory in the women’s 100 metres in a time of 10.84, while in the men’s 200 metres American double Olympic silver medallist Kenny Bednarek cruised home first in a time of 19.87, the only athlete in the field to break the 20-second barrier.

In the men’s 800m, 17-year-old American Cooper Lutkenhaus had one of the standout performances of the day when he notched a season-best time of 1:42.70 to win ahead of Marco Arop of Canada, with Algeria’s Slimane Moula coming in third. AFP REUTERS