Dunderdale’s pair to fire in Silver Bowl

Thunderous and Eruption toss in smart gallops leading up to sprint feature in KL

Thunderous (Kaidan Brewer, No 10) winning the Tabcorp Trophy (1,200m) at Sungai Besi on Sept 14, 2025.

Feb 10 Kuala Lumpur gallops



Feb 10 Ipoh gallops



The focus of attention on the morning of Feb 10 was locked on the runners set to contest the Wilayah Silver Bowl (1,200m) at Sungai Besi on Feb 15.

Almost half of the field of 10 flexed their muscles when sent out for fast work and, for gallopers who went against the clock, the most impressive was the Simon Dunderdale-trained pair of Thunderous and Eruption.

They stopped the clocks in 38.6sec and 38.4sec respectively.

Ridden by Kaidan Brewer, Thunderous came away looking slightly the better.

The Written Tycoon five-year-old finished seventh to Platinum Emperor in a Supreme A sprint (1,200m) first-up on Jan 25.

Inconvenienced at the 900m mark, he came home well to finish 3½ lengths behind the winner.

Already a four-time winner, Thunderous has a good chance of landing the sprint feature.

Eruption has already saluted in seven races, and he is hardly done.

Last time, the son of Xtravagant showed fighting spirit when beating the talented Banker’s Pretty in a Class 3 race (1,200m) on Jan 25.

The five-year-old gelding has loads of ability and it could be a fierce contest between the two Buffalo Stable-owned gallopers.

But Banker’s Pretty might stand in their way. Trainer Johnny Lim Boon Thong has his Starspangledbanner mare in top form and she can threaten.

Races will kick off one day earlier on Valentine’s Day at the Perak Turf Club, and there were several brisk gallops from horses in form.

One of them is the nine-year-old Snow Storm from Kevin Coetzee’s barn. The son of Mossman will be gunning for a hat-trick of wins and he just might get it.

Snow Storm strode out nicely, clocking 39.6sec for the 600m trip.

He has won three races, with two coming in his last two starts.

Last time on Feb 1, he came off fourth spot at the top of the straight to win going away over the 1,400m trip in a Class 4B event.

Previously on Jan 18, Snow Storm scored by 3½ lengths in the Cosmo D race over the mile.

Coetzee has picked a nice Cosmo C race – again over 1,600m – for his veteran.

Flaming Phoenix is looking for a back-to-back double.

Prepared by Asogan Thangaraju, the Hampton Court mare led all the way at her last start in a Class 5B contest (1,400m) on Feb 1 and won by 2¾ lengths.

Make her your banker in a similar contest on Feb 14. She could come up roses on Valentine’s Day.