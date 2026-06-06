Ducati's Marquez leads all-Spanish front row at Hungarian Grand Prix

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June 6 - Marc Marquez shrugged off a qualifying crash to claim back-to-back pole positions at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday, pipping fellow Spaniard Pedro Acosta at Balaton Park.

The Ducati rider's tumble earlier in qualifying looked set to hand Acosta pole position, but a sluggish final sector left the KTM rider settling for second place as Marquez bounced back with authority.

Gresini Racing's Fermin Aldeguer completed the front row, while Marquez improved on his pole-winning performance with another scorching lap of one minute and 36.785 seconds to send a clear message to his rivals.

"It's true that this morning I tried to be aggressive on the bike, I tried to use a lot of energy. Yesterday I was riding in 'eco mode' and just trying to flow, trying to save energy," Marquez said.

"Today I give everything ... Starting in pole position will help but our target, at the moment, fighting for the victory will be difficult for all the laps. But let's see if we can fight for the podium, it depends a lot on the start."

The pole position caps a remarkable recovery for Marquez, who underwent double surgery on his shoulder and foot just last month. The Spaniard had also topped both practice sessions.

"We know that one lap is not a problem, the race is another story. His body needed time to recover," said Ducati's team manager Davide Tardozzi.

VR46 Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio, who also crashed on turn one at the same spot Marquez lost his balance, was fourth fastest.

He is joined on an all-Italian second row by Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and Aprilia's championship leader Marco Bezzecchi.

Bezzecchi's team mate Jorge Martin, who is second in the championship, was only eighth fastest. REUTERS