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Ducati's Marquez back to his best with Hungarian Grand Prix sprint win

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June 6 - Ducati's Marc Marquez put in a statement performance as he led from start to finish to win Saturday's sprint at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pole sitter Marquez, who recently recovered from double surgery on his shoulder and foot last month, finished 1-1/2 seconds clear of KTM's Pedro Acosta.

Aprilia's championship leader Marco Bezzecchi finished third while Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez came in fourth.

The victory saw Marquez tie Jorge Martin's record of 18 sprint victories in MotoGP. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.