Dubey replaces injured Sundar in India's third ODI squad against England

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July 18 - Indian all-rounder Harsh Dubey has been added to India's squad for Sunday's third and deciding One-Day International against England at Lord's after Washington Sundar was ruled out with a hamstring injury, the country's cricket board said on Saturday.

• Sundar sustained the injury to his right hamstring during the second ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff and will miss the remainder of the series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement.

• The 26-year-old Sundar will undergo scans and seek a specialist opinion to determine the extent of the injury and the course of treatment.

• The three-match series is level at 1-1 heading into the finale. REUTERS