Dubai G1 winners usher in New Year

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dark Saffron (Connor Beasley) blitzing his rivals in the Emirates Airline (1,200m) at Meydan on Nov 7, 2025. The Group 1 winner then ran last in the Listed Al Garhoud Sprint (1,200m) on Dec 5, 2025, but will aim to bounce back in the Group 3 Dubawi Stakes (1,200m) at Meydan on Jan 2, 2026.

– An exciting eight-race card rings in the New Year at Meydan Racecourse on Jan 2, when Group 1 winners Audience and Dark Saffron are among those in action.

The 700,000-dirham (S$245,000) Group 3 Dubawi Stakes, Race 5, is without defending champion Tuz but the 1,200m dirt sprint has a strong line-up of seven.

Four of them met last time, when El Nasseeb beat Colour Up, Mufasa and Dark Saffron in the Listed Al Garhoud Sprint (1,200m) on Dec 5.

Bhupat Seemar, trainer of Mufasa, is hopeful the six-year-old entire will bounce back, stating that circumstances went against him in the Garhoud.

“It just went wrong for him last time,” he said. “Three horses (Mufasa, Rabaah and Dark Saffron) ended up going too fast and it worked out for a horse (El Nasseeb), who was sitting in the middle.

“I think it could be a completely different result this time, as it was his first run and he will improve again.

“He could be the next Tuz, he could be the horse who’s got speed and also the stamina for seven furlongs.”

Abdulla Muammer, racing manager to owners RRR Racing, added: “Mufasa came out of his last race in very good order. It was a messy race and nothing really went to plan, so we’re happy to put a line through it.

“We learned a lot from that run. He’s improved since and I’m confident he can run a big race.”

Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen winner Dark Saffron also had a legitimate excuse in the Garhoud Sprint, having become upset in the stalls before forcing a fast pace.

“He’s good,” reported trainer Ahmad bin Harmash. “Last time he had problems in the gate, so if everything goes right this time, we expect a good run.”

The card’s official feature is the 850,000-dirham Group 2 Zabeel Mile (1,600m) which has been won six times by Charlie Appleby. The Godolphin trainer has a strong fancy this time in Goodwood’s 2024 Group 2 Vintage Stakes (1,400m) winner Aomori City.

“Aomori City was disappointing in the French Guineas and we gelded him soon after,” said Appleby. “He has benefited from a nice long break since, and we have been pleased with his preparation.

“He ran to a high level as a two-year-old and enjoyed the turning tracks at Goodwood and Del Mar, so we are hopeful racing at Meydan will suit him well.

“It is a good race, with some decent older horses in the field, but he should be very competitive if he runs to his best.”

The race has a Group 1 winner in Audience, winner of the 2024 Lockinge Stakes (1,600m) at Newbury when trained by John and Thady Gosden. The Iffraaj six-year-old is now with David O’Meara, who gave an upbeat bulletin.

“We haven’t had Audience that long, we got him at the Horses In Training Sale in October,” he said.

“Obviously he was a very good horse for the Gosdens and Cheveley Park. His work has been good and Danny (Tudhope) has sat on him a couple of times and is happy with him.

“It’s his first run for us and I’m sure we’ll learn plenty about him.”

The field of nine includes Group 2 Summer Mile Stakes (1,500m) winner Quddwah for Simon and Ed Crisford, a former Carnival winner in Vafortino for Charlie Fellowes, and Karl Burke’s Holloway Boy, who finished second in this race in 2025 behind Poker Face.

The card opens with the 300,000-dirham Zabeel Turf over 2,000m, for which 14 line up, including four trained by Appleby.

Arabian Light beat the re-opposing Sean over 1,800m in the Lord Glitters Handicap last season and looks hard to beat again, despite top weight and a wide draw in 12.

“His seasonal debut will have brought him forward,” said trainer Jamie Osborne of Sean, who finished eighth over 1,800m in December.

“I would expect a better performance this time. He’s at the right end of the handicap to show those younger legs that he’s still got it a day after his ninth birthday.”

The 300,000-dirham Jumeirah Stakes, slated as Race 4, looks very competitive with 15 going to post over 1,400m on turf.

They include Power For Power and Do Or Do Not, first and second in a course and distance maiden last time. Osborne is hopeful of another good run from the latter who makes his second start for his yard.

“He has a chance,” he said. “But it looks like a strong renewal of this race, with any number of potential improvers in the field. However, we have the strongest form and he will be sharper for his Dubai debut.”

Newmarket-based trainer James Owen sends out the filly Callahan, winner of a novice race at Kempton Park on her latest start in October.

“We’re looking forward to having our first runners in Dubai,” he said. “We’re really pleased with Callahan. She won well last time out and the horse that finished second has won since.

“She’s thrived and we think she’s well above her current rating, on her homework.

“It’s a tough task against the boys, but we’ll see where we’re at and her next two races will be against fillies only, hopefully ending up in the (Jumeirah) Fillies’ Guineas.” DUBAI RACING CLUB