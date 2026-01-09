Dual-use pickleball courts at The Kallang open on Jan 9

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Members of the public playing pickleball at The Kallang Hard Courts on Jan 9.

SINGAPORE – Pickleball players can now practise their dinks, drives and drops at eight new dual-use courts at The Kallang , which were officially opened on Jan 9.

The courts are located within The Kallang, which was formerly known as the Singapore Sports Hub before it was renamed last November. The area is also home to venues such as the National Stadium and OCBC Arena.

The facilities are part of a new pickleball programme launched by the OCBC Group – comprising OCBC Bank, Bank of Singapore and Great Eastern – in partnership with The Kallang Group, which manages the precinct.

Unveiled last October, the initiative sees two junior tennis courts at the Kallang Tennis Hub and three basketball courts at The Kallang Hard Courts modified into dual-use courts.

They can be used for pickleball and either tennis or basketball.

Bookings start from $5 per hour for non-peak hours.

As part of the programme, The Kallang will also stage a series of pickleball competitions and activities, culminating in one of the region’s largest pickleball tournaments which is slated to take place in the third quarter of 2026.

The event is expected to feature over 2,000 participants.