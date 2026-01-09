Straitstimes.com header logo

Dual-use pickleball courts at The Kallang open on Jan 9

ST20260109_202620400341 Azmi Athni pickle09// Eight new dual-use courts are now open for booking at The Kallang. Two junior tennis courts at the Kallang Tennis Hub and three basketball courts at the Promenade at National Stadium have been modified into dual-use courts. They can be used for pickleball and either tennis or basketball. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Members of the public playing pickleball at The Kallang Hard Courts on Jan 9.

ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

  • The Kallang has opened eight new dual-use courts for pickleball, tennis, and basketball.
  • OCBC Group and The Kallang Group partnered to launch a pickleball programme, converting existing courts for dual-use.
  • A large pickleball tournament with over 2,000 participants is planned for Q3 2026 at The Kallang.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Pickleball players can now practise their dinks, drives and drops at

eight new dual-use courts at The Kallang

, which were officially opened on Jan 9.

The courts are located within The Kallang, which was formerly known as the Singapore Sports Hub before it was renamed last November. The area is also home to venues such as the National Stadium and OCBC Arena.

The facilities are part of a new pickleball programme launched by the OCBC Group – comprising OCBC Bank, Bank of Singapore and Great Eastern – in partnership with The Kallang Group, which manages the precinct.

Unveiled last October, the initiative sees two junior tennis courts at the Kallang Tennis Hub and three basketball courts at The Kallang Hard Courts modified into dual-use courts.

They can be used for pickleball and either tennis or basketball.

Bookings start from $5 per hour for non-peak hours.

As part of the programme, The Kallang will also stage a series of pickleball competitions and activities, culminating in one of the region’s largest pickleball tournaments which is slated to take place in the third quarter of 2026.

The event is expected to feature over 2,000 participants.

Those who are keen to book the pickleball courts can do so

here

.

