Dual-use pickleball courts at The Kallang open on Jan 9
- The Kallang has opened eight new dual-use courts for pickleball, tennis, and basketball.
- OCBC Group and The Kallang Group partnered to launch a pickleball programme, converting existing courts for dual-use.
- A large pickleball tournament with over 2,000 participants is planned for Q3 2026 at The Kallang.
The courts are located within The Kallang, which was formerly known as the Singapore Sports Hub before it was renamed last November. The area is also home to venues such as the National Stadium and OCBC Arena.
The facilities are part of a new pickleball programme launched by the OCBC Group – comprising OCBC Bank, Bank of Singapore and Great Eastern – in partnership with The Kallang Group, which manages the precinct.
Unveiled last October, the initiative sees two junior tennis courts at the Kallang Tennis Hub and three basketball courts at The Kallang Hard Courts modified into dual-use courts.
They can be used for pickleball and either tennis or basketball.
Bookings start from $5 per hour for non-peak hours.
As part of the programme, The Kallang will also stage a series of pickleball competitions and activities, culminating in one of the region’s largest pickleball tournaments which is slated to take place in the third quarter of 2026.
The event is expected to feature over 2,000 participants.
Those who are keen to book the pickleball courts can do so here
here.