Dry weather delays England community rugby season, RFU says

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Aug 14 - The Rugby Football Union has delayed the start of the competitive community season across England until September 21 because of concerns over player welfare and pitch conditions following prolonged dry weather, the governing body said on Friday.

After consulting representatives from across the country and reviewing options with competition committees, the RFU said no competitive matches in men's leagues from Regional 1 and below, or in women's leagues below Premiership Women's Rugby (PWR) level, will be played before September 21.

The governing body said unusually dry conditions with no forecast of lengthy spells of rain had left many pitches hard and unsuitable for safe full-contact rugby, increasing the risk of injuries to players.

"We know this decision will be disappointing for clubs, schools, colleges, players, volunteers and supporters who were eagerly anticipating the start of the season, and we do not underestimate the impact it will have across the game," RFU president Bill Beaumont said in a statement.

"This has been a carefully considered decision. After listening to views from across the community game and weighing up the options available to us, we believe that delaying the start of the competitive season nationwide is the right course of action."

The RFU said training sessions could continue during the postponement period, provided clubs carry out pitch safety assessments before every session. REUTERS