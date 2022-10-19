Drops Of God ready to greet the judge again

RACE 1 (1,650M)

6 Smoothies did well in his last start when finishing midfield at Sha Tin. With improvement off a competitive mark, he has a huge chance of scoring if he can find the right position early.

8 On Excel Star ran well first-up, finishing a close-up second. With the high-riding Zac Purton astride, it would not surprise to see him go one better.

4 Rainbow Light is racing well and has consistency on his side. Gate 1 will ensure he gets every opportunity.

11 Legion Of Merit is also favoured from the inside draw.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

2 Lucky Archangel is racing well and should be close to his peak. He has been sound in two runs this term and his pairing with Purton is an added bonus. He gets his chance, especially from the ideal draw.

4 Spicy Grill was solid first-up. He can improve and should do well from the inside gate.

5 Hercules scored a very well-deserved win last outing. He gets a five-point hike but remains in Class 4

3 Chicken Dance won well in his last start on July 10. He returns first-up for the new season under the care of new trainer Jamie Richards. Keep safe.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

4 Super Commander is in good shape. He is expected to find the front under top rookie Jerry Chau. From there, he could prove very hard to run down.

9 Gold Gold Baby won well firstup over the course and distance and remains a threat. He slots in light but will have to contend with the step-up to Class 4.

6 See U Again is battling to win. Still, he does everything right and his day will come.

5 Pretty Queen Prawn is chasing back-to-back wins. He is a solid little talent who will get every opportunity.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

10 Happy Soul was luckless in his last start. He can atone for that effort. He has returned in fantastic order this season and should get the job done, with any luck.

5 Hero Star is a classy sort. He is doing well this term and his pairing with Silvestre de Sousa catches the eye.

3 Triple Triple gets every chance with Purton up. He has drawn well and is expected to be close to the speed early.

9 Regent Glory is an improving type. Keep safe.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

2 Exceptional Nice draws well for Purton and races very well fresh. He caught the eye in his latest trial and looks set to make an impression first-up.

9 Amigos Giggle is nothing short of consistent. He was well supported first-up but missed by only a neck. He has held his condition – if not improved – which puts him in good stead.

5 Amazing Boy has nailed a pair of well-deserved wins from his last three starts. He is in the right vein of form.

10 Super Hornet ran well first-up on Sept 21, finishing a close fourth. He is expected to improve and should have a say.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

2 Power Koepp has the right form and is fit with two runs under his belt. Close to peaking, he appears capable of scoring.

12 HZ Tourbillon had no luck at his last outing. He should be a twotime winner already. Nevertheless, he gets his chance to atone with no weight on his back.

9 Stormtrouper has won once but finished second six times. He should prove competitive again.

8 Starfire Gems makes his debut. Keep a very close watch on him.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

5 Amazing One Plus is better than his record suggests. He can improve following his first-up run, especially as he switches to Happy Valley, where he does his best racing. He gets his chance to nail an overdue first win.

1 Master Delight steps back to Class 3, where he is already a winner. He has a significant class edge over his rivals.

6 Gift Of Lifeline just missed firstup. Improvement is expected from him.

10 Storm Legend is consistent, even if he just could not quite nail a first win. He found one to beat in his last start on Oct 5 – his third runner-up spot. Keep him safe.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

2 Drops Of God is racing well and has drawn perfectly for this contest. He has held his form this season. The three-time winner is fit and appears ready to win with three runs under his belt.

12 Copartner Fionn slots in light and deserves respect. He has trialled well and the light weight is an advantage.

1 Flying Ace returns first-up. He has a hefty impost which may prove difficult to overcome at Happy Valley on resumption but he cannot be ruled out altogether.

9 Gallant Waking, who scored second-up this season, rises in class but gets a big weight reprieve.