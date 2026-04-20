Drop in class should help Rachel Wall land the spoils

Race 1 (1,200m)

(10) NORTHUMBERLAND finished third over the track and trip on debut. With that experience under the belt and natural improvement expected, it could pay to follow his progress.

Well-bred newcomers (11) RAPTOR KING and (12) SANDS OF VALHALLA are worth a market check and could pose a threat, especially if the betting speaks in their favour.

Would be worth keeping an eye on trainer Sean Tarry’s 2YO debutant (5) Egremont too.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) ALICE B TOKLAS caught the eye when a fast-finishing third on debut over this course and distance. She would have benefited from that experience and would not need to improve much to confirm that promise and open her account.

(5) PLATINUM SHAY has a bit to find on that form but is weighted to pose more of a threat on 2.5kg better terms.

Newcomers (7) STORM AVALANCHE, (6) PLEASURE SEEKING and (4) PISTA RESISTANCE are well-bred fillies worth a market check on debut. Follow the betting moves.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(1) ROYALE JACKET finished ahead of the Phillip Labuschagne-trained (3) POMPEII SHIELD last time, but the former’s consistency and experience over the distance should give him the edge. The latter has been costly to follow recently, but the 4YO colt is open to improvement over this extended trip so he could reward supporters. Each-way chance.

(6) ASIAH’S TIARA improved to finish second over the same distance at Turffontein last time. She ought to have a say in the outcome, with the headgear worn that day unsurprisingly retained.

(4) TWELFTH OF NEVER and (5) GREENSIDE GIRL have more scope than most, so they cannot be underestimated either. Include them in all bets.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(5) VIXENINTHEVINEYARD and (4) COOL REGGAE were closely matched on the form when they met in their last two runs. Both have the credentials to fight out the finish, though they could be vulnerable to less-exposed younger rivals.

Stable companions (7) BE MY FATE and (1) CHARIKLO should make their presence felt, too, as the step-up to this trip will likely unlock further improvement.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(3) DAMOVA, even as a 7YO mare, looked better than ever when winning over this trip last time. She won a little easier than the margin of victory suggests, so a five-point penalty may not be enough to prevent her from following up off a career-high mark.

The runner-up (2) ONE MORE STAR is 1kg better off, so he should pose a threat again.

Last-start winner (5) FUTUREWOLFF, class dropper (1) BATTLEGROUND and (7) EUPHRATES will fight out the minors.

Race 6 (1,400m)

A six-point penalty for that last-start victory still tilts the scales in favour of (1) KING HARALD, who beat (2) GOLDEN OPERATOR in an earlier meeting over 1,600m. The selection is also weighted to confirm that superiority on 0.5kg better terms. The latter impressed when winning in first-time blinkers over a similar trip recently, and he remains open to further improvement with the headgear retained.

(3) WILD INTENT is slung in under the conditions but unlikely to be fully tuned after a 136-day absence.

(4) ECHO CHECK is lightly raced and could improve to get his career back on track.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) RACHEL WALL finished an eye-catching third on her reappearance in the Grade 3 Sycamore Sprint over 1,160m last time. A repeat of that performance off an unchanged mark and, with improved fitness on her side, should suffice at this level.

(3) CALANTHA is held on that form but better off on the revised weight terms.

(6) ROAMING SPIRIT and (7) BLIZZARD SNOW have the means to make their presence felt too.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(2) MISS NOVAX has a good 1,200m record – won once and placed once from three starts – so she will relish dropping back to this trip after finishing third over 1,450m last time. The Lucky Houdalakis-trained filly should fight out the finish, after being eased in grade off a slightly lower rating.

(1) CAROLINE ISLAND concedes weight to all, but will likely play a leading role back in same-sex company off a reduced mark.

(7) LOVABLE and (3) WISE COUNSEL have more scope than most and could get into the picture with any improvement.