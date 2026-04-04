Drop in class can see JP’s Palace back on top

Race 1 (1,200m)

Mostly first timers, so the betting should be your best guide.

Of those that have run, (1) DE GULDEN has had one promising outing in the Cape, finishing third. Given the stable strength, she may be the one to beat.

(14) ICEBERG ROSE is drawn on the opposite side of the track but caught the eye on debut and should improve.

(15) LIZ HURLEY, who was not too far back on debut, should benefit from the experience.

(11) SEI BELLA made good improvement second-up and can feature.

Race 2 (1,000m)

Many first timers. Of those that have run, the filly (11) PREDATOR’S CROWN finished a close-up second on debut and that form has worked out quite well.

(8) BISON WARRIOR improved second-up and was run out of it only late. He drops back in trip, which could suit.

(10) TOMMY GREANEY raced greenly in a promising debut and finished sixth, but he could make good improvement. One to watch closely in the market.

(4) KA CHOW finished a distant fourth on debut at long odds, but the experience could bring him on. Do not dismiss.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(2) LILTING SONG has finished second in her first two KwaZulu-Natal starts. She was beaten by a promising sort last run on March 22 and this drop in trip could see her home.

Trainer Alec Laird visits from the Highveld and (7) LOLLY WILLOWES comes with some useful form. She was narrowly beaten last start but gets Craig Zackey this time.

(1) TIPPERARY is a struggling maiden but is seldom far back. She is back up over what may be a more suitable trip and has the benefit of the inside gate.

(10) CHOOKS KISS has the widest draw but has been making steady improvement, finishing second the last time. Should she overcome the draw, she can definitely feature.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(9) QUARTER MASTER has the widest draw, but he has shown promise in his three starts. The step-up in trip should suit.

(2) GOOD OMEN has not been far behind in recent starts. He has gone close when tried over this trip and is overdue.

The filly (5) TAYLOR’S VERSION started favourite last time but ran no sort of race. The blinkers are back on and, given her previous form, she should be competitive in this field.

(4) GOD’S COUNTRY sees a rare visit from trainer Brett Webber. The gelding made sudden improvement last run when he finished fifth behind Geostorm. He may be worth following in the market.

Race 5 (2,400m)

Trainer Michael Roberts’ (9) CHILL IN THE AIR carries the lightest 54kg, and is on 3kg better terms than (6) CONTINENTALEXPRESS, who has excellent form over the course and distance. Both should go close to winning, but the former has the weight advantage.



The visiting (4) ROYAL INVITATION raced in feature company last start and was not too far back behind the winner Daimyo. He stays this trip well and rates a strong chance.

(2) PLUM PUDDING steps up in trip and is in very good form.

Race 6 (1,750m)

(4) JP’S PALACE was in contention until the last furlong, when finishing third behind Okavango and King Pelles in the Listed Kings Cup (1,600m) on March 15. He has another handy galloping weight in a slightly weaker field and one can expect another forward showing from him.

(6) I SALUTE YOU has his first run back after a stint in the Western Cape, where he paid his way winning the Peninsular Handicap. However, he has to give JP’s Palace 9.5kg, which could prove beyond him.

(7) FIELD MARSHAL was running on late behind Okavango and JP’s Palace last time. It was his first run back from a break and for trainer Nathan Kotzen and should put in a solid effort.

Jockey Muzi Yeni has deserted (1) BRUH for I Salute You, but Paul Lafferty’s gelding has not been out of the money at recent outings. With a light weight and first-time blinkers, he could be the surprise package.

Race 7 (1,750m)

(1) ICE RAIN shoulders top weight but still looks to be relatively well in at the handicap. She should be capable of winning.

A bigger threat comes from (7) LADYOFDISTINCTION, who finished three lengths adrift of the top pick when they last met. However, that was on soft ground and, with the firmer going, she can make amends given that she started favourite for that race.

Trainer Andre Nel has a second string to his bow in (10) MISS TWINKLE, who finished third last time. Keep an eye on her.

(5) RAHHABBA narrowly beat Ice Rain over the mile last time. She could contest the finish again.

Race 8 (1,000m)

Tricky handicap.

(2) ARVERNI PRINCESS took on much stronger in her last two. She has smart form over the trip and must have a decent chance in this line-up.

(6) JANE’S VISION was a winner over the course and distance last time and got just a two-point increase in the handicap. She can follow up.

(3) CAPPELLINO is 1.5kg better off with Jane’s Vision, but was two lengths back when they last met and that may not be enough to turn the tables.

The ever consistent (9) TRAFALGAR SQUARE shoulders a hefty 63kg, but is a distance specialist and he should run another game race.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(6) CITY OF LOVE takes a big drop in class after finishing second in a B Stakes race last time. The 3YO gelding goes well over the course and distance and should have a strong chance.

(12) WHO BLINKED has come to hand over the course and distance and will be a big threat if holding form.

(5) MILITARY COMMAND has lost his way lately, but is capable of much better and could be the surprise package.

(3) GORGEOUS GUY is seldom too far off them and has a money chance at best.