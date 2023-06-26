Dream comes true after 12 years, but now snuffed out for horse trainer Hatano

SINGAPORE – On race days, Mr Ryohei Hatano rolls up his sleeves, jumps onto the starting gates and helps load horses in.

Every now and then, the cranky creatures stay rooted to the spot and do not jump.

The 41-year-old Japanese trainer now knows even more what it feels like to be left behind – a “non-starter” who loses a race before it even begins.

Like the 22 trainers at Kranji, Mr Hatano was shattered on June 5 when he heard that Singapore horse racing will be history after Oct 5, 2024 – or even earlier if, as feared by most observers, the industry implodes before then.

The former jockey is officially not one of the 22.

Mr Hatano was poised to join the select band of trainers in a matter of weeks. The Singapore Turf Club granted him a trainer’s licence in March, but the official start date for his first runners was set as July.

“The plan was to have my first runners next month. I was really looking forward to it,” he said.

“But what’s the point now? My dream was crushed before it even started.”

The Kyoto native had always dreamt of becoming a horse trainer since arriving from Australia 12 years ago.

Years of hard work behind the scenes as countryman Hideyuki Takaoka’s right-hand man and understudy eventually paid off.

He could finally call the shots, run his own stables. Mr Hatano was the right man at the right place, but at the wrong time.

“I have invested so much of my life into Singapore racing since I came in 2011 to work for Takaoka,” he said bitterly.

“I was told Singapore racing had a good future, and if I wait long enough, I can get a trainer’s licence one day. Even Takaoka suggested I stay longer as Singapore horse racing was really growing then. We had Friday and Sunday races.

“We had good horses like El Dorado and Better Life, and we won many Group races. My ex-boss in Australia even asked me to come back, but I turned him down.

“I was so happy when I got my licence. I already registered a company under my name, spent $300 on a yellow and black stable logo design, but had to cancel everything.”