Dream come true for Singapore debutante Nasha Jeffri at Women’s World Floorball Championship

SINGAPORE – When she was a school girl, Nasha Jeffri would stay up past midnight to watch the national team’s games at the Women’s World Floorball Championships (WFC).

From Dec 2 to 10, this ardent fan will move from the sidelines to the thick of the action when she makes her dream debut at the 2023 edition at the OCBC Arena.

The 20-year-old, who is reading sports science and management at the Nanyang Technological University, is among eight debutantes in the Republic’s 20-member squad who are gunning for honours at the biennial event.

Nasha said: “It means a lot to me. Last time I used to watch them play on YouTube live with my dad and friends. Now being chosen to play and on homeground is impressive and so scary, but I’m excited for it.

“I just hope I won’t be so nervous to the point I can’t perform because I’ve been putting in the hard work already so I hope I can perform to the best of my abilities.”

While she will be making her championship bow, the forward noted that her first outing with the senior team at May’s Cambodia SEA Games, where Singapore claimed their third consecutive women’s title, has taken some pressure off her.

Nasha, who has been playing floorball since she was nine, admitted that stepping up from the national Under-19 team to the senior side took some adjustment.

She noted that there was not much emphasis on fitness with the U-19s as compared to the senior team, who focus on strength and conditioning a lot more with the game being quicker and more physical.

She said: “In the national team they’re so much more skilful and their passes are so much more accurate so you definitely have to match up to them and meet their expectations to be able to work together as a line.

“It was a lot more stressful, a lot more pressure, a lot more tasks you have to do. But with the help of my teammates, they gave me feedback and advice on how to improve and just being around them constantly has helped me get to where I am now.”

National head coach Lim Jin Quan praised Nasha’s work ethic, saying: “She’s very skilled in terms of her ability and speed and she’s a hard worker.

“Her willingness to learn is there although she is a bit nervous and not confident sometimes because... age is something that bothers her a bit.

“But her willingness to push through despite the challenge will probably bear good performances coming into this WFC.”

Another player relishing the chance to test herself on floorball’s biggest stage is former U-19 captain Lim Jie Ying, who picked up the sport when she was in Primary 5.

The defender, 20, said: “I look forward to playing against stronger opponents and to learn how to play floorball at a higher level while enjoying it.”