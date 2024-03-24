DP World Tour rookie Jesper Svensson wins Porsche Singapore Classic

SINGAPORE – As Jesper Svensson sank his winning putt at the Porsche Singapore Classic on March 24, he merely smiled and lifted his hands in celebration.

His muted celebrations were understandable for the Swede had just gone through a three-hole play-off en route to capturing his maiden DP World Tour title, but it did not fully encapsulate what this victory meant to him.

Having finished runner-up twice on the ongoing 2023-24 DP World Tour season, Svensson was determined not to let history repeat itself at Laguna National Golf Resort Club’s Classic Course.

In an impressive final-day display, the rookie fired a nine-under 63 for a 17-under 271 total, before beating Kiradech Aphibarnrat in the play-off.

Svensson was second at the South African Open Championship in December 2023, losing by three strokes, and was second again at the Bahrain Championship in February, this time by two shots. He also finished second three times on the Challenge Tour in 2023.

The 28-year-old said: “It’s unreal, it hasn’t really settled in yet. Being close a couple of times, on the Challenge Tour as well last year, just came up short.

“This year I came up short in two tournaments, so it just feels great to come out on top. It’s just so hard to win.”

After rounds of 68, 73 and 67, Svensson had gone into the final round of the US$2.5 million (S$3.4 million) tournament tied-13th, five strokes behind overnight leader David Micheluzzi.

The presence of 2019 British Open champion Shane Lowry in his flight drew a crowd, some of whom were dressed in shades of green and attire bearing shamrocks, but it was Svensson who grabbed the attention of fans with a scintillating performance.

It was a volatile leaderboard for most of the final round and the world No. 182 steadily climbed it after starting the round with four birdies and an eagle in the opening eight holes.

Bogeys on holes No. 9 and 10 set him back temporarily, but a birdie on the 13th saw him claim the sole lead by a stroke.

Motivated by an exchange with his caddie on the 14th hole, Svensson posted an eagle to widen the gap between him and the chasing pack.

He said: “We both came to the conclusion that we’ve had so many second-place finishes, so we’re going to play for the win.”

He dropped a shot on the 15th, but a brilliant tee shot on the 17th saw him go ahead with a birdie before he ended the round with another birdie on the final hole. But Kiradech sank a 15-foot putt to eagle No. 18, forcing sudden death.

They replayed the par-five 18th to determine the champion. Kiradech’s approach shot went long, but the Thai salvaged the situation with a chip from off the green, before making his birdie putt, while Svensson two-putted for a birdie.

They both parred the second play-off hole before Kiradech finally blinked. He could manage only a bogey on No. 18, leaving Svensson two putts for a par and victory.