Doubters were fuel to my fire, says Coco Gauff after beating Aryna Sabalenka in US Open final

NEW YORK – Coco Gauff said critics who doubted her ability to win a Major title fuelled her breakthrough Grand Slam victory at the US Open on Saturday.

The 19-year-old American captured the first Major championship of her career with a battling 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over incoming world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Gauff, who climbed into the stands to embrace her family after the win, afterwards gave a cheeky “thank you” to those who wondered whether she was capable of landing Major titles.

“Honestly, thank you to the people who didn’t believe in me... two weeks ago, I won a 1000 title (in Cincinnati) and people were saying that was the biggest it was going to get,” she said. “Three weeks later, I’m here with this trophy right now.

“Honestly, those who thought they were putting water on my fire, you were really adding gas to it, and now I’m really burning so bright right now.”

Gauff had been beaten in her first Grand Slam final appearance at the French Open in 2022, a defeat she told ESPN on Saturday left her feeling like “my life was going to end”.

“That French Open loss (in 2022) was a heartbreak for me. That makes this moment even sweeter than I could imagine,” she said.

“I’m so grateful for this moment. I don’t have any words for it to be honest.”

Gauff has been in the glaring lights of fame since she was a 15-year-old playing into the fourth round at Wimbledon, but after winning the US Open, those lights could become blinding and the fame distracting.

Additional endorsement offers will pour in – commercial shoots, appearance opportunities, business projects, investment offers and invitations to A-list social events will pile up in the near and long term future.

Despite the doubters, Gauff has demonstrated a composed maturity in her time in the public eye, and she declared herself up for the challenge of becoming even more famous and rich, even as she tries to keep winning important tournaments.

“I’m ready,” she said. “I embrace it. I know how to keep my peace, but also embrace all of this around me.”

“She is so humble,” said Pere Riba, her coach, after the match. “Her work ethic is so strong, so professional and she has very good manners. Put all of that together and she will only get better. She can handle it all.”