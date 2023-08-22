Doubles delight for Singapore after nervy wait at Asian Junior Bowling C’ships

SINGAPORE – With a healthy 2,709-pinfall total, Singapore’s Aiman Lim and John Faragalla led the boys’ doubles event of the Asian Junior Tenpin Bowling Championships after the first squad on Tuesday morning.

But the 18-year-olds found themselves holding their breath in the afternoon as Japanese duo Daiya Saito and Mitsuki Hirooka racked up 2,317 after five games in the second squad, posing a serious threat to the Singaporean duo.

Saito and Hirooka, however, managed only 371 in their final game – their lowest in the six-game series – to finish just 21 pinfalls behind the leaders, who clinched Singapore’s first gold medal in the event since 2012.

Australia’s Seth Gray-Pendlebury and Blake Walsh (2,662) claimed the bronze in the 40-strong field.

Aiman, who felt “a bit sad” that no one could join him on the podium following his singles’ win on Monday, said: “I finally have someone to share my emotions with rather than myself.

“I was standing behind the Japanese team, and I was really nervous, it was very tense. But, when the gold was confirmed, John and I celebrated.”

Both of them have known each other for three years, with their bond becoming stronger after the 2022 edition of the competition in Bangkok.

John, who finished 14th in the singles’ event on Monday, attributed Tuesday’s win to the chemistry between them.

He added: “We were really in-sync today. We had a lot of energy and kept pushing each other to the very end.”

Their teammates Nur Irdina Hazly, 16, and Lim Shi En, 17, found themselves in a similar situation in the girls’ doubles.