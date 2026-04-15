Double Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen announces retirement from badminton

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COPENHAGEN – Denmark’s double Olympic badminton champion Viktor Axelsen announced his retirement at 32 on Wednesday, saying back problems meant that he could no longer “compete and train at the highest level”.

Axelsen, who won gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021 and again in Paris in 2024, had back surgery in April last year and said he had not managed to overcome his physical issues.

“Accepting this situation has been incredibly difficult,” he said in a statement. “But I have now reached a point where my body won’t allow me to continue.

“I have not been able to play or train at the level required. I have not been able to play or train due to pain, and that is why I am unfortunately forced to make this extremely difficult decision.”

Axelsen explained in detail how those recurring issues and the risk of further surgeries led him to call it a day following medical advice.

“The decision has been made in consultation with the surgeon who operated on me last year, as well as the doctors I have been working with,” he told Badminton Europe.

“They say that with the pain I am experiencing now, it could potentially require another surgery, and if that does not go well, even a more serious procedure might be necessary. So, it is simply my body telling me to stop, and I have to follow the advice of my doctors.”

Despite making the decision against his will, the shuttler also took some time to reflect on his illustrious career and expressed his gratitude to all involved.

“Making this decision has been extremely difficult and at times felt unfair,” Axelsen said.

“At the same time, my body has done an incredible job over many years, and I see it as a huge privilege to have been able to play, train, and win so many major tournaments at the highest level.

“Very few people get to experience what I have experienced and meet so many amazing people. That’s why I look back on my career with joy.”

Axelsen, who began his professional career in 2010, bows out as one of the most decorated players in men’s singles history. He is a two-time Olympic and world champion, three-time European champion, as well as a Thomas Cup winner and a long-reigning world No. 1 – 183 weeks in total – with a haul of major titles.

His reign at the top of the rankings was the third longest, behind only Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei (398) and China’s Lin Dan (211).

“Since the day I picked up a racket, I knew my dream was to become the best in the world,” added Axelsen.

“I have given everything to this sport. It has never been just a career to me. It has been my life and I have left no stone unturned.

“I have accomplished everything I once dreamed of, and more. What makes it hardest to say goodbye is not the competition itself, but everything around it. The journey, the daily grind, the people.”

Axelsen retires as only the second non-Asian player after countryman Thomas Lund to win the world title twice, which he achieved in 2017 and 2022.

He also won the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals three times in a row from 2021 to 2023.

Standing 194cm and making full use of his giant wingspan, Axelsen redefined what a player could do on the court. He was also popular with fans around the world and spoke fluent Mandarin.

A popular figure in China, he regularly posts about his professional and family life on online Chinese platforms. News of his retirement sparked a wave of reaction in the country, and was among the most discussed on the social media platform Weibo on Wednesday afternoon.

“A true legend of badminton bids farewell,” wrote one user.

“He was not only a king on the court, but also won countless hearts with his humble and friendly attitude.”

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) paid its tribute to one of its biggest stars on social media, posting on Instagram a video of the Dane with the caption: “Thank you, Viktor Axelsen, for redefining greatness. A true champion. A true inspiration.”

One of Axelsen’s rivals, India’s Lakshya Sen, was among the first to post on Instagram: “Badminton is blessed to have you. And it will remember you as one of the greatest to ever play the game, but what truly sets you apart isn’t just the champion you are, it’s the person you are, that stays far beyond matches and medals.

“It’s been an incredible journey. Happy retirement!” AFP, REUTERS