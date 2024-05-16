Double joy for Victoria Junior College as they bag A Division boys and girls’ floorball titles

SINGAPORE – Outwardly, Victoria Junior College (VJC) floorballer Gerald Tan looked calm as he strode to the centre of the court to take his penalty during the shoot-out in the A Division boys’ final against Raffles Institution (RI) on May 16.

But the 16-year-old admitted he was trembling and his mind in a whirl as he tried to keep his focus while the hundreds of fans packed into the sports hall at Our Tampines Hub held their breath.

The stake was high, with the score tied at 2-2 and RI having failed to score their first attempt in the sudden-death shoot-out.

In the end, Gerald did what he does best, dribbling the ball towards goal before whipping it into the back of the net. Then he let his emotions all out as he ran in jubilation towards his teammates to celebrate a third consecutive title for VJC.

“I feel like it was the longest walk I’ve ever taken to the centre of the court,” he said. “But I know my teammates all have my back, my goalkeeper did his job and what was left was for me to put the game away.”

The winning effort was Gerald’s fourth goal in the final after he scored twice as the match ended 4-4 in regulation time and despatched a penalty in the shoot-out.

Little separated the two teams with VJC broking the deadlock 12 minutes into the first period through Amirul Hakimi Fauzi during a power play.

RI responded quickly, with captain Caedan Tan scoring twice for a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period.

A strike by Ayden Irfan Mohamed Yazid and two goals from Gerald turned the tide in VJC’s favour.

Then it was RI’s turn to come back through Tan Kai Zhe before Caedan completed his hat-trick to tie the score at 4-4.

In the shoot-out, RI’s Charles Alexander and Caedan converted their efforts while VJC scored through Ayden and Gerald but Charles missed his sudden-death attempt, leaving Gerald to seal the deal.

JC 1 student Gerald said: “Everyone was really nervous and on edge during that last period and the penalty shoot-out but I’m glad we could put it away in such an intense fashion.”

VJC captain Jayden Ng admitted there was pressure to maintain the school’s winning streak, but felt that the team handled it well together.

The JC 2 student, 17, said: “As a team we are very supportive of each other so even when we make mistakes, we don’t blame each other. Being able to calmly work out our problems has helped us improve throughout this championship.”

While it was RI’s third straight loss in the final, Caedan was proud of how close his team were to the title this year.

He said: “It’s a bit tough for us to take, but I’m proud of my team for bringing them to penalties finally and coming back in the last period when we were trailing.”