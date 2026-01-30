Double Grand Slam to spring back from Paddock

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,100m)

(4) ST HARRY made an eye-catching debut. Well supported in the market, he came from a long way back to snatch victory. He can build on that experience.

Justin Snaith has a strong hand with three runners headed by (12) CHAMPAGNE CASTLE who has taken on males at her last two and won convincingly. She should be involved in the finish.

Stable companion (1) MARSEILLES found strong market support at just his second start and landed the odds comfortably and should come on from that effort.

(7) QUERARI DANCER beat Marseilles on debut. She has not been out since November last year but the form has held up well.

Race 2 (2,000m)

(2) WORLD FIRST has improved as he has stepped up in trip. He was a narrow winner first time out of the maidens and got a four-point raise in the handicap but he is lightly raced and still improving.

(1) NOTE TO SELF has not been out of the money and close-up in all four starts. This trip should suit.

(6) FAST AND FREE found strong market support last run but may have found the trip too far. The form of his maiden win over course and distance has held up.

(10) WEHAVEASITUATION has come good of late and seldom runs a bad race.

Race 3 (2,800m)

(8) HOLDING THUMBS is a top-class stayer and won his last start a lot more comfortably than the margin suggests.

(2) MAGIC VERSE was under a length back to Holding Thumbs last time but the latter had the race won a long way out.

(1) ZATARA MAGIC has excellent Fairview form and is a solid galloper. He does jump in trip.

(4) AHEAD OF THE FACTS ran second to Holding Thumbs two runs back, but was in receipt of 11kg then. Holding Thumbs has since beaten him again and meets him on much more favourable weight terms.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(1) INFLUENCE started at long odds in a winning debut. He must surely come on with the experience and could follow up.

(6) MIRACULOUS was friendless in the market last time but did have some fair form prior to that, and finished second.

Third-placed (18) MAURITIUS KESTREL was less than a length back and now gets the benefit of a 4kg claimer. However, he may be drawn on the ‘wrong’ side of the straight as current trends point to fields bunching on the inside rail.

(9) KELP FOREST won at long odds from Miraculous in that race and will be closely scrutinised.

Race 5 (1,100m)

(1) THE US OF A is seldom out of the money and has started favourite in his last five races. He carried a big weight with cheek pieces last run. They have been removed and he has a handy galloping weight.

(14) ALL THE RAGE is drawn on the other side of the course that may not be ideal. However, he has a handy weight, yet to finish out of the money and won well last time out.

(10) TEFLON MAN has been coming to hand slowly and looks primed for this after a smart effort behind stable companion Outlaw King in the Merchants.

(2) HIS MAJESTY has had two promising local outings over further since his arrival from the UK where he was mostly sprinting. The blinkers go on and he may be worth following in the market.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(14) GREAT PLAINS has the widest draw to contend with but made a cracking comeback over course and distance after a lengthy rest beating Sail The Seas who was touched off in the recent King’s Plate. He has a big weight but a repeat will see him close.

Stable companion (6) POWERANDTHEGLORY was narrowly beaten over course and distance last time. He jumps in class but only has 51kg to shoulder and he gets first-time blinkers.

(3) O’TENIKWA has shown up well in two sprints since his return to the Cape. The step-up in trip from a plum draw can see him into the firing line.

(2) RAVEN BLACK steps up in trip but has solid recent sprint form and with only 52.5kg to shoulder he could be a big threat.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(10) DOUBLE GRAND SLAM will be out to make amends for her defeat in the Grade 1 Paddock Stakes when beaten into fourth behind Wish List. It was the mare’s first run back after a break and she lacked her usually finishing burst.

(12) QUICKSTEPGAL followed up with a cracking run in the Grade 2 Sceptre Stakes, only caught in the dying strides. She is back over a mile and does have a deep draw to overcome, but she has good gate speed and the services of former champion jockey Keagan de Melo.

(9) ASIYE PHAMBILI is in good form and as game as they come. The mile trip holds no fears and she will be competitive.

Richard Fourie has plumped for (2) MON PETIT CHERIE, which is a clear pointer of her chances.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(10) SEE IT AGAIN has run two cracking races for his new stable and was a touch unlucky in both not to have finished closer. He appears to have taken a renewed interest in racing and with some luck in running, rates a strong chance.

Fourie is back aboard last year’s Met winner (2) EIGHT ON EIGHTEEN. He was having his first run back in the King’s Plate after a lengthy break and looked in need of the run. He should strip at his peak.

(4) GLADATORIAN was doing his best work late in the King’s Plate.

(6) THE REAL PRINCE got up late to win the King’s Plate over a trip short of his best. He will be at his peak and will have plenty of supporters.

Race 9 (1,800m)

(7) TOUCHED BY ANGELS is highly regarded by the stable and has yet to finish out of the money. He does take a big step-up in trip but he should see it out comfortably.

(1) PAY THE PALACE was unplaced in the Guineas but was ahead of Happy Verse prior to that. He will definitely enjoy the step-up to this trip.

(2) HAPPY VERSE has won three of his six starts and was runner-up to Jan Van Goyen in the Cape Guineas. He too should have no troubles seeing out the extra furlong.

(3) BETTER MAN was narrowly beaten over course and distance last time from a wide draw and is a must inclusion in all calculations.

Race 10 (1,200m)

(2) PRINCESS OF GAUL has smart form over the trip and although she carries top weight against a myriad of low weights, she is the class in the race.

(9) WANDER DUNE was a beaten favourite last run when sent over further. She has only had two three starts and two smart efforts over the course and distance.

(11) MAI SENSATION would appear to be the pick of the Lucinda Woodruff pair given Juan Paul van der Merwe’s choice of rides.

(13) DISTING has not been far back at recent outings and with Rachel Venniker’s 1.5kg allowance, she cannot be ignored.

Race 11 (2,000m)

(7) SWIATEK has only twice been out of the money in a dozen starts. She was a beaten favourite when third in a feature over 1,800m last time but is down in class and should stay the extra.

(1) QUEEN REGENT also steps up in trip after being touched off over a mile last time. She boasts solid sprint form but indications are that she will stay the trip and only has 50kg to shoulder.

(3) GIVE ME EVERYTHING was just over two lengths back in the Paddock Stakes and should be primed for this event.

(8) LITTLE SUZIE has lost her way a little since KZN’s Champions Season and could surprise if finding her best form.

Race 12 (1,600m)

(11) SMARTEN UP enjoyed the step-up in trip last time and can go one better although he only meets (2) FOUDRE on 0.5kg better terms.

(4) UNITED FRONT was beaten four lengths by Foudre and Smarten Up but gets first-time blinkers which suggests that there is more to come as he has only had six starts.

(13) ROCKANROLLIN got his first win in a handicap maiden sprint but is back over what looks to be a more suitable trip. He does have a deep draw to contend with.