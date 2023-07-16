Double delight for Singapore as tchoukball teams win two golds at world youth c’ships

SINGAPORE – Loud cheers erupted at the Pasir Ris Sports Centre on Sunday as the Singapore Under-15 boys upset top seeds Chinese Taipei to claim top honours at the World Youth Tchoukball Championships.

It was almost not to be for the Republic’s boys who were trailing by a goal after the second period, with the lead changing hands many times in the third.

But, told by their coach to “put everything on the court”, they fought tooth and nail to secure victory, as a cacophony of sounds from Swiss cow-bells and Macanese air-horns, and cheers from the 1,400-strong crowd reverberated around the packed venue.

Singapore U-15 captain Dylan Siow said: “I thought it was quite close, we could have done better slightly, but we did well overall, quite proud of my team.”

“We tried to make them run a bit, up and down the court, by switching between the two wingers, to make them tired.”

The Bendemeer Secondary School student also hopes that the team can stay together and build on their victory at the tournament, which featured U-12, U-15 and U-18 boys’ and girls’ teams.

Their triumph helped the Republic clinch a golden double, with the hosts’ U-18 girls retaining their title with a comfortable 43-16 win over Macau.