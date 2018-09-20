Doping: Wada votes to conditionally reinstate Rusada, which welcomes move but says 'lots of work ahead'

LONDON (REUTERS) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) has voted, subject to certain conditions, to lift the ban on Russia's anti-doping authority (Rusada), which was suspended in 2015 following allegations of widespread state-sponsored doping.

In a widely expected but heavily criticised decision, it said that one of the key sticking points - access to stored urine samples at Rusada's Moscow laboratory - still needed to be provided. The suspension could be reintroduced if this did not happen within "a clear timeline", it added.

Yuri Ganus, the director-general of Rusada, said on Thursday (Sept 20) that he welcomed the decision to reinstate his agency, but said there was still much work to do to satisfy Wada.

He told Reuters by phone that Rusada understood that its reinstatement was conditional on fulfilling Wada's terms, but said it was a positive sign for other suspended Russian sports bodies, including the country's athletics federation and Paralympic committee, which want to be reinstated.

"There's a lot of work ahead," said Ganus. "There are conditions ... in order to definitively be reinstated we need to meet these conditions. So it's a conditional reinstatement."

Earlier, Wada president Craig Reedie had said following a meeting in the Seychelles: "Today, the great majority of the Wada executive committee (exco) decided to reinstate Rusada as compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code, subject to strict conditions."

Rusada was suspended in November 2015 after an independent Wada report carried out by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren outlined evidence of massive state-backed, systematic doping in Russian athletics.

The allegations, which Moscow has denied, led to the country being banned from this year's winter Olympics in South Korea, with some Russian athletes permitted to compete under the Olympic flag.