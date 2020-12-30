Doping law marks 'new era' in horse racing: Usada

WASHINGTON • United States Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) chief executive Travis Tygart on Monday hailed the new Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act (Hisa) as the start of a "new era" for the sport.

The legislation, signed into law on Sunday night by US President Donald Trump, sets a national standard for anti-doping rules, medication control and racetrack safety regulations addressing the safety of horses and jockeys, overseen by Usada.

"This passage signifies the beginning of a new era in the storied history of the horse racing industry," Tygart said in a statement.

"The landmark legislation will establish a uniform approach to better protect horses and jockeys and to bolster the strength and fairness of the sport."

Federal prosecutors charged trainers and veterinarians in March for drugging horses to make them faster, and concerns by US lawmakers about horse safety have grown in recent years.

Over-medication and doping have been blamed for the breakdowns and deaths of horses.

Usada will help design rules and a testing model "to ensure clean competition for equine athletes," Tygart said.

"Usada welcomes the opportunity to partner with horse racing stakeholders to develop uniform rules and to implement robust independent testing and enforcement that will contribute to the longevity and legacy of the sport," he added.

Horse racing in the US will continue to be governed by individual state racing commissions but Usada will take charge of the drug testing programme when Hisa comes into effect on July 1, 2022.

The Horses For Life Foundation, an advocacy group dedicated to protecting horses, applauded the new law, calling it "a great day for horse protection" in the US.

