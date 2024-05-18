Doping-Kenyan distance runner Kwemoi banned six years for blood doping

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 - Men's 10000 Metres Final - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - October 6, 2019 Kenya's Rodgers Kwemoi in action REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo
Updated
May 18, 2024, 01:58 AM
Published
May 18, 2024, 01:58 AM

The Athletics Integrity United (AIU) banned Kenyan distance runner Rodgers Kwemoi for six years, citing 18 instances of suspected blood doping following abnormalities in his athlete biological passport.

Most of the incidents, which spanned from July 2016 through September 2022, occurred ahead of major competitions, according to the AIU, which said Kwemoi "engaged in a deliberate, systematic, and sophisticated doping regime".

Reuters was not immediately able to locate Kwemoi and Athletics Kenya did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kwemoi, whose signature event is the 10,000 metres, took bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and finished fourth at the 2019 world championships. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top