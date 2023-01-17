Doping: Ex-British Cycling doctor Freeman loses appeal against medical register ban

LONDON – Former Team Sky and British Cycling chief doctor Richard Freeman has lost his appeal against a decision to strike him off the UK medical register, which was taken after he was found guilty of ordering testosterone for doping purposes.

Freeman, who ordered 30 sachets of banned testosterone for a rider in 2011, was permanently struck off the register in 2021 after a long-running tribunal said his behaviour was “fundamentally incompatible with continued registration”.

His legal team immediately announced an appeal would be lodged but this has now failed, with the High Court finding nothing wrong in the original verdict.

A statement from Freeman’s legal team read: “JMW Solicitors is disappointed by the judgment of the High Court rejecting Dr Richard Freeman’s appeal against the decision taken by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service that his name be removed from the medical register.”

Freeman, 63, was additionally facing two charges from UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) – one for possession of a prohibited substance and another for tampering or attempting tampering with any part of doping control. He remains provisionally suspended by UKAD.

UKAD issued a statement on Monday saying it intended to reopen proceedings.

“UKAD’s case before the independent National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP) was paused in June 2021 until the conclusion of the High Court appeal,” it said.

“Following confirmation of the outcome of the High Court appeal today, UKAD will be contacting the NADP and Dr Freeman’s representatives with a view to resuming its proceedings against him.”

Freeman admitted 18 of 22 charges against him but denied the central charge regarding the purpose of the Testogel order in 2011.

He said that he he did not order Testogel “knowing or believing” it would be administered to an athlete to improve their performance.

The case cast a shadow over both the British cycling team, who had become a dominant force at Olympic Games, and the former Team Sky, who won the Tour de France multiple times in the 2010s.

Freeman worked for British Cycling and Team Sky during a golden period of success between 2009 and 2017. AFP, REUTERS