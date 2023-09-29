Doping-CAS adjourns Valieva case, hearing to resume in November

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's doping case has been adjourned until November after a panel of arbitrators asked for further documentation, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Thursday.

Valieva tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine at the Russian national championships in December 2021, but the result was only made known a day after she helped her country win the team gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February 2022.

The International Skating Union (ISU) had lodged an appeal to CAS, sport's highest court, after a Russian investigation found the teenager not guilty of a doping infraction despite acknowledging she failed a drug test.

"After the presentation of evidence by the parties, the Panel ordered the production of further documentation and, in order to allow the parties to consider and address such documentation, allowed two further days for the hearing of the appeal," CAS said.

"The hearing will therefore resume on 9 and 10 November 2023 in Lausanne at which time the evidentiary proceedings will be completed and the Panel will hear the parties' closing submissions.

"The Panel will then deliberate and prepare the Arbitral Award containing its decision."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) authorised Valieva to take part in the women's individual competition despite her positive test but said medals for the team event would not be allocated until her case was settled.

The United States took silver behind the Russians, with Japan getting the bronze and Canada placing fourth.

It was another frustrating delay for members of the U.S. figure skaters who are still waiting for justice and their medals.

“U.S. Figure Skating is profoundly disheartened by the news of a delay in the CAS hearing," said Tracy Marek, U.S. Figure Skating CEO in a statement.

"While we recognise the inherent complexities and time requirements of legal processes, the nearly 600-day wait without a resolution is undeniably another painful setback for our dedicated athletes.

"We emphasise the importance of transparency in this matter, as it greatly impacts our athletes."

The Russian anti-doping agency (RUSADA) disciplinary commission found that Valieva had committed a violation for which she bore "no fault or negligence."

The ISU is seeking a ruling from CAS to set aside RUSADA's decision and sanction Valieva with a period of ineligibility starting from Dec. 25, 2021 and disqualification of her results.

The ISU has also asked CAS to determine the final result of the event.

WADA, which is seeking a four-year ban on top of the disqualification of all Valieva's results from that date, also expressed some frustration at yet another delay.

"Due to the confidential nature of the proceedings, WADA is not permitted to comment further on the adjournment announced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier today," said WADA in a statement.

"However, as it has done at all stages, it will continue to push for a resolution of these proceedings as quickly as possible."

In her defence, Valieva said the positive test was the result of a mix-up with her grandfather's heart medication. REUTERS