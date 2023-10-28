Doha to stage 2023 men’s WTT series season finale, Nagoya will host women’s finals

BEIJING – World Table Tennis (WTT) confirmed on Saturday that the 2023 Men’s WTT Finals will be held in Doha from Jan 3-5, 2024.

The Qatari capital will host the best 16 singles players and eight doubles pairs at the Lusail Arena, as the elite paddlers compete for 1,500 ITTF world ranking points on offer and the chance to be crowned season-ending champions.

“Doha was the first city to host a World Table Tennis event in 2021 and we are proud to continue our track record of delivering world-class WTT events. We are honoured to be hosting the Men’s Finals for the first time in Qatar and creating another historic achievement for QTTA (Qatar Table Tennis Association) and the sport,” said QTTA president and WTT director Khalil Al-Mohannadi.

The 2023 Men’s WTT Finals in Doha has witnessed the first players secure their berths in the singles competition, comprising five Chinese paddlers – world No. 1 and two-time singles world champion Fan Zhendong, No. 2 and Asian Games champion Wang Chuqin, No. 3 Ma Long, No. 6 Liang Jingkun and No. 7 Lin Gaoyuan, along with Brazil’s fourth-ranked Hugo Calderano and French prodigy Felix Lebrun, the 17-year-old world No. 9.

In doubles, Fan and Wang will also line up in the tournament, alongside Jang Woo-jin and Lim Jong-hoon of South Korea, as well as Japan’s Yukiya Uda and Shunsuke Togami.

The remaining nine singles and five doubles berths will be decided after the conclusion of the WTT Champions Frankfurt and the WTT Contender Taiyuan in the coming weeks.

Doha also plays host to the 2024 season-opening events, with the WTT Star Contender Doha and the WTT Contender Doha set to take place from Jan 8-13 and 14-20 respectively after the Men’s WTT Finals.

“QTTA has a strong track record of successfully hosting events, and the WTT Finals Men is another feather in its cap in demonstrating their ability to deliver world-class competitions,” added Steve Dainton, ITTF group CEO and WTT director.

The 2023 Women’s WTT Finals will be held in Nagoya, Japan from Dec 15-17. XINHUA