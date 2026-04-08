Doha Diamond League postponed until June because of Gulf conflict

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April 8 - The opening round of the Diamond League season, scheduled to take place in the Qatari capital of Doha on May 8, has been postponed until June 19 because of the ongoing conflict in the Gulf, organisers said on Wednesday.

The track and field meeting is the latest top sporting event to be disrupted in the country since the U.S. and Israel launched air attacks on Iran, and the Islamic Republic responded by firing missiles at neighbouring states.

"In the interests of athlete and spectator safety, a decision has now been taken to postpone the meeting. Should conditions allow, it will now be held on June 19," the event's organisers said in a statement.

"As temperatures are expected to be higher in Doha in June, the meeting will also be moved from the Qatar Sports Club to the Khalifa International Stadium. The stadium... is temperature-regulated."

The Qatar MotoGP race and the opening leg of the sports car World Endurance Championship have been postponed, and the "Finalissima" soccer match between Spain and Argentina scheduled for Doha was cancelled. REUTERS