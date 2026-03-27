Doha Diamond League meet hangs in balance amid Middle East conflict

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March 27 - The Diamond League's season opener in Doha remains scheduled for May 8 but organisers said on Friday that they are keeping backup plans on standby amid the conflict in the Middle East.

Numerous sporting events in the region have been postponed or cancelled due to the ongoing conflict, which started when the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran nearly a month ago.

The situation escalated earlier this month when Iranian aerial attacks caused extensive damage to the world's largest gas plant in Qatar following Israeli attacks on Iran's gas facilities.

"The Diamond League continues to monitor the situation in Doha, working in close coordination with meeting organisers, the Qatar Athletics Federation, the relevant authorities in Qatar and World Athletics," they said in a statement.

"The safety of athletes and spectators is our primary concern, and we are also exploring alternative options with all stakeholders."

The Doha meet serves as the curtain-raiser for the 2026 Diamond League calendar.

Organisers said a final decision will be made "no later than a month before the scheduled date." REUTERS