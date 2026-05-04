Doesn’t matter who your tennis hero is, you have to admire Saint Sinner

On Sunday, in the town where Salvador Dali studied fine arts, another artist creates a stylish slash on a Madrid canvas. The smooth clay has been disturbed by expertly sliding feet and it’s just a hero leaving his mark on his way to the net. You know which one, right? That Italian choir boy who has rejected mercy, the gentle champion with a right hook of a forehand, that buttoned-up bruiser who discards flash and forces us to look up the etymology of a word.

“Consistency.”

You have to go back to the 1590s, where among the Latin origins of the word you find “consistere”, which partly means “to stand firm”. This is who Jannik Sinner is right now, a lean study in sturdy form, a courteous miser who will give you nothing, shake you up and then your hand, and then turn the tennis planet all gooey by expounding on his love for his parents.

On May 3 in the Madrid final he’s up 3-0 in nine minutes, 4-0 in 14, 5-0 in 17. In the second set he once breaks with three consecutive forehands – a case of left, right, gone – that are split-second studies in weight, patience and plot. This isn’t defeat for world No. 3 Alexander Zverev, whose form is splotchy, it’s a dismembering.

Zverev won’t feel persecuted because the entire planet is being subdued. Sinner’s one major stain in 2026 is a five-set loss to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals, yet he’s won a record five straight Masters series events, beating 23 different players, winning nine of 11 tiebreaks and losing only two sets.

Trying to master a craft is akin to holding water. It’s a fine idea but not entirely possible. Yet Sinner is ascending to that rare place where he’s dodging mistakes, surfing on his confidence, meeting the moment, and finding excellence as easily as a magician discovers a pigeon up his sleeve.

“I think he’s very stable,” Zverev said. “He doesn’t have dips, he doesn’t have phases where he goes down... To me, that’s more spectacular, keeping the level the whole time.”

And still not everyone swoons over Saint Sinner. On Instagram he has 5.3 million followers, but Carlos Alcaraz has 8.5 million. It’s just styles, you understand. The Italian is an undramatic, unsparing architect, the Spaniard is an electric eccentric with a bullfighter’s penchant for risk. The latter quickly attracts fans, the former requires study to appreciate.

Sport isn’t like music or acting, it functions on competition, and so it naturally becomes about taking sides, leaning into favourites, either falling for Andre Agassi’s theatrical swagger or preferring the phlegmatic power of Pete Sampras.

Bias swirls like a storm. The English newspapers turned John McEnroe into a brattish caricature and America’s Sports Illustrated oversimplified a Czech by reducing Ivan Lendl to a headline that read: The Champion That Nobody Cares About. Rubbishing a rival has become glorified in our tribal culture and yet to love sport is to also look beyond your hero and value how gifted the other guy is. If he really isn’t that good what does it say about your guy?

People argue for their favourites passionately and joyously, but it’s the mocking which sometimes jars. Often athletes give each other more respect than fans are willing to. Perhaps because they see what we refuse to. Djokovic, for instance, was built of the wires of discipline and unbreakable gut, yet often earns only grudging respect. Yet how can you love the grand mystery of tennis without saluting the man who refined it?

The point, of course, is that if you’re an Alcaraz fan, then study Sinner this summer just as your man will be. Even hail him. Be grateful for him. This is not an act of unfaithfulness to the Spaniard, but an admission that the Italian is elevating the game you adore.

If the Italian evolves, the game wins, for it guarantees the Spaniard will follow. In tennis lore, Jimmy Connors once famously said after falling to Bjorn Borg, “I’ll follow that *&^%$ to the ends of the earth. Every time he turns around, he’ll see my shadow.” Think of this modern duet as a kids-friendly version of that.

As the injured Spaniard heals he will also hurt, for he is ceding territory to another conqueror by missing the French Open. Yet just as Sinner was educated by Alcaraz and his delightful menu of options, the Spaniard will notice the expansion of Italian skills. At the university of tennis, there is no degree, only endless learning.

This season feels incomplete, a duet suddenly reduced to a one-man show, an athlete who likes to cede the limelight now forced to step into it alone. The finest athletes want to be measured against the toughest standards and so Sinner misses Alcaraz. But he is busy confronting another rival this summer and it is history. He is tussling with legends in the record books and it’s hard to look away as he erases some.



Very politely, of course.