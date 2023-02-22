Does Singapore football need foreign talents?

On Saturday, the Young Lions get their 2023 Singapore Premier League season underway against defending champions Albirex Niigata and for the first time since 2016, the Young Lions will have foreign players in the squad with the addition of Japanese defender Jun Kobayashi and midfielder Kan Kobayashi. With the Football Association of Singapore looking to revisit the Foreign Talent Scheme, we ask if it’s really what we need.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:50 The root cause of having to rely on foreigners

5:20 Who is to blame for the dearth of local talent?

6:30 Does Singapore football need foreign talent?

8:30 Is using naturalised players just a short term fix?

19:00 The strategy behind Young Lions signing Japanese players for the 2023 SPL season

25:30 Is there a way we can get players with Singaporean heritage to play for the national team?

Read more: https://str.sg/wvu6

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

