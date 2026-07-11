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Dodgers' Ohtani scratched from Friday start, will miss All-Star Game with knee irritation

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Jul 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) pops up in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jul 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) pops up in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

REUTERS

July 10 - Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has been scratched from his scheduled start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday due to continued irritation in his left knee, the team said, adding that the two-way player will also miss the MLB All-Star Game.

• Four-time MVP Ohtani will serve as the designated hitter for the rest of the weekend

• The 32-year-old will have some "interventions" on his knee after the series against the Diamondbacks to get him ready for the second half of the season

• Ohtani will not travel to Philadelphia for the All-Star Game REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.