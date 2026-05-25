Do you like your sport pure like Gael Monfils? Or adulterated like the Enhanced Games?

That glorious day in Melbourne in 2016, when he ran across court as light and lean as a sunbeam, he took off on such a fantastic flight that Superman would have blushed and the miffed seagulls in the rafters would have just sighed in jealousy.

It was that damn Gael Monfils again.

The dancing Frenchman, whose work deserves its own room in any athletic Louvre, was wrong-footed that day at the Australian Open. So he simply braked, turned, hurled himself full-length the other way, his body parallel to the ground like a despairing goalkeeper, cutting himself deeply on the abrasive hard court, unable later to properly grip a racket, and yet wearing the grin of a man whose spirit was beyond denting.

Do you ever regret doing something like that?

“No, never,” he replied.

Monfils – who is playing his 19th and final French Open – made us leap from our seat, shout, spill beer, laugh, clutch our heads in disbelief and high-five the closest stranger. His batteries rarely ran out, his smile never dimmed. He didn’t just play tennis, he, 39, invented it, graced it, elevated it, coated it in eccentricity and did this while winning 13 titles and reaching No. 6 in the world.

I have been thinking about Monfils and what he brings to sport because this past weekend was the inauguration of the Enhanced Games which only seems to take away from sport. The tennis player is a natural athlete; the Games is a one-day, mega-rich circus which involves a ragtag of sports (swimming, weightlifting, track) and allows the use of substances banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Not every participating athlete at the Games is aided by chemicals but according to released data, reported by the BBC and other outlets, “91 per cent of athletes used testosterone or testosterone esters, 79 per cent used human growth hormone.... and 41 per cent used erythropoietin (EPO)”. Even though non-enhanced athletes win events, this feels like adulterated competition. The Frenchman simply offers unadulterated pleasure.

At the Games online store they sell testosterone, but what Monfils owns you cannot buy. Charisma is never for sale. With him anyway you never felt cheated, for every ticket was worth its price. If many of the Games’ athletes are taking pharmaceutical cocktails to produce the best time in their lives, then he simply plays as if he was having the best time of his life.

Monfils brings a shine to tennis with his irrepressible, instinctive imagination. He is ingenious, this Games feel contrived. It’s as if they are asking us to reimagine sport. Some athletes take steroids anyway, so why not allow everyone to do it under medical supervision? And if human limits are being chased why should there be a limit on how we get there? The answer depends on what is precious to you. Are you a devotee of pure sweat or just fine with a syringe, too?

But this Games feels too narrow, as if sport is only about pushing limits and winning is the only thing which can transport us. In truth, sport offers us more nuanced pleasures, so varied and profound that they can’t simply be distilled into world records and win-loss statistics.

After all, don’t we come also to see the sufferer, the artist and the defeated man rise with a bloodied mouth? Aren’t we also dazzled by the acrobatic fielder in cricket, the fellow who signs autographs for an hour and the shining act of sportsmanship? Monfils, for instance, brings an essential ingredient to an overhyped, deal-making, morally vacant sporting world: Fun. Tennis has many finer players on the ranking ladder, but none higher on the scale of joy.

Monfils’ wife, Elina Svitolina, wrote about this movingly in a letter to their daughter Skai which was posted on The Players’ Tribune. “...Your dad, in just one shot, one moment, he could achieve what I think few athletes ever achieve. He could make people feel something. Almost like at a concert and there’s a perfect song, or at the movies and there’s a perfect line, and you have this feeling like, Oh my god. WOW. It takes your breath away.”

The Enhanced Games on May 24 could not do this. There was no transporting joy, no wow and no whoa, no leap from a chair, not even when the single world record was broken in the men’s 50m freestyle by Kristian Gkolomeev. A record not listed in any legitimate record book. A record that points to sport shorn of all meaning. A record barely worthy of an asterisk. The word derives from the Greek asteriskos which means “little star”. Monfils is simply a towering one.

This Games are not even a small step for man, but Monfils took giant leaps for all of us, not just in Melbourne but across the planet. We will remember his raw speed, never forget his cheeky smashes, and hold with us for a while the loveliest of lessons he gave us. To enhance is easy, to enchant is truly a gift.