Djokovic seals year-end top spot with ATP Finals win over Rune

TURIN – Novak Djokovic will finish the year as world No. 1 for a record-extending eighth time after beating Holger Rune 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (1-7), 6-3 in his opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion needed just one win or a defeat for young rival Carlos Alcaraz in order to secure top spot in the ATP rankings for 2023 and prevailed in a three-hour Green Group clash with a spirited debutant Rune.

Djokovic, on a run of 19 straight wins, has had an age-defying season, winning three Slams to become the all-time record winner of Major titles.

The 36-year-old came into the Finals in Turin off the back of his seventh triumph at the Paris Masters, his 40th victory at a Masters 100 event.

Those are two more records to add to a long and growing list for Djokovic, who is hunting a seventh Finals title which would take him one ahead of retired great Roger Federer.

“It means a lot. You could see that there were a lot of emotions on the court,” said Djokovic.

“I could feel it, I was very eager to win the match and get that monkey off my back... Obviously a big objective, a big goal has been achieved, everything else now is a bonus.”

Djokovic looked on course for victory when he took a brutal opening set in decisive fashion, prevailing in the tiebreak with a stunning cross-court return winner.

But the 20-year-old Rune, who had won in two of their first four meetings, was undeterred and cranked up the power to take the second set to another tiebreak which he raced away with.

Djokovic broke early in the deciding set, but then handed back the advantage with a poor service game, smashing two rackets during the changeover.

Rune wavered again though at 2-3 as he lost his focus and began to rant towards coach Boris Becker.

This time there was no coming back as Djokovic eased home.

“I found a way to win today against an opponent who played brilliantly... he had a lot of courage today,” added Djokovic in Italian.

“If I want to keep up with these youngsters I’m going to have to work even harder!”