Diving: Singapore teen Max Lee finishes fourth at Fina world junior championships

SINGAPORE – Missing out on a medal may be disappointing for some, but coming in fourth in the men’s 10m platform at the Fina World Junior Diving Championships marked a big step for Max Lee and Singapore diving.

The 15-year-old, who was the only Asian in the 12-diver final in Montreal, Canada on Saturday, scored 415.15 points to earn a fourth-place finish, the best performance by a Singaporean at the competition.

Ukraine’s Kirill Boliukh (476.90) won the event, ahead of Britain’s Jorden Fisher-Eames (442.90) and the United States’ Joshua Hedberg (438.80).

Max, a Singapore Sports School student, said: “During the finals, I wasn’t really thinking about the placings but after the second last dive, I saw my placing was fourth so for the last dive I thought, ‘Maybe I’ve got a shot’.

“But after I realised I got fourth, I was still happy.”

Tweaking the order of his dives after finishing eighth in the preliminary round also helped him do better in the final, said Max, who started diving at six years old.

Ahead of his first world championships, he was not quite sure of what to expect because the pandemic meant that he did not know much about his competitors.

He also had to deal with nerves as he was worried that he would make a fool of himself.

To cope with that, Max tried to focus more on his dives and not pay too much attention to what his competitors were doing. In between dives, he would put his headset on and listen to music from his favourite singer Billie Eilish.

“My dives were more consistent this competition so that’s one thing that went pretty well for me,” he said. “One takeaway I got from this trip was not to doubt myself too much – I was overthinking.

“It’s the world stage so (I was thinking about) whether I’ll embarrass myself during the competition but I came up with fourth place so that’s not too bad and that’s one thing that going into the next competition, I’ll have to take note of and remind myself.”

Proving that he could hold his own against some of the world’s best junior divers was a boost to Max, who hopes to make it to the Olympics one day.