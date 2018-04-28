Diving: Pandelela Rinong Pamg and Cheong Jun Hong claim historic gold for Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - Fresh from winning the gold medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games recently, Malaysia's diving sensation Cheong Jun Hoong and Pandelela Rinong Pamg delivered a gold in the third leg of the Fina Diving World Series held in Montreal, Canada, on Friday.

They accumulated 322.74 points after five round of dives to finish top in the women's 10m synchronised platform event of the competition held at Centre sportif du Parc olympique Parc olympique de Montreal, according to International Swimming Federation (Fina) website, www.fina.org.

Their feat were just 0.84 points ahead of the North Korean pair of Kim Mi Rae-Kim Kuk Hyang, who settled for a silver. China's diving sensation Si Yiajie and her new partner, Lin Shan took the bronze after accumulating 320.82 points.

The Malaysian divers claimed the silver in the same event in the first leg in Beijing on March 9 and a bronze in the second leg in Fuji, Japan, on March 15.

Both divers will compete in the 10m platform individuals event today.

Meanwhile, senior diver Leong Mun Yee who partnered Nur Dhabitah Sabri in the women's 3m sychronised springboard, finished last in the competition as they accumulated 256.20 points.

The competition was won by China's Chang Yani-Shi Tingmao who dominated the five-round dive with a 313.50 points, while homester Jennifer Abel-Melissa Citrini Beaulieu and Australia's Anabelle Smith-Esther Qin took the silver (304.83 points) and bronze (295.80 points) respectively.