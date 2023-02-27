Diving: Interest in sport growing in Singapore with Under-12 numbers doubling in recent years

SINGAPORE – During one of his learn-to-swim lessons with Aquatic Performance Swim Club (APSC) two years ago, Eden Ang saw someone jump from a diving block into the Toa Payoh Swimming Complex pool.

He tried it once and enjoyed it so much that he convinced his mother to enrol him in APSC’s learn-to-dive programme. Now 10, Eden is among a growing number of children picking up the sport in recent years.

The Singapore Inter-Schools Diving Championships 2022 organised by the Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) had 92 Under-12 competitors, up from 42 in 2019.

APSC and Torpedo Dive School are the SSA’s two affliate diving clubs whose alumni include many past and present national divers. The latter started its diving programme in 2011, has also seen an increase in its U-12 students from 25 in 2019 to 60 currently, said its technical director Damien Ler.

Some point to an increase in manpower and publicity of the sport as possible reasons for the increase.

Former national diver Freida Lim, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics, said: “There’s a larger pool of coaches (with ex-divers going into coaching) in Singapore to tap into so we have more capabilities to recruit more divers.

“With more people representing Singapore at the world stage, we have more publicity and that’s how people know that this is a sport they can sign their children up for.”

She and Jonathan Chan made history in 2021 by becoming the Republic’s first Olympic divers, while Singapore has also excelled in the sport regionally, winning medals regularly at the SEA Games through the likes of Lim, Chan, Fong Kay Yian, Ashlee Tan as well as twins Mark and Timothy Lee.

A new generation is also on the rise with five of the eight-strong squad at the Hanoi SEA Games in 2022 making their debut. Four of them - Avvir Tham, Max Lee and twins Ong Rei En and Sze En - are under 20 and clinched a silver medal in their respective events.

Lim, 25, now a diving coach and SSA executive, is also among a number of ex-divers including Kimberly Chan, Myra Lee and Timothy Lee who have gone into coaching after retiring as athletes.

Melissa Lim, whose son Darian has been attending diving classes at Torpedo since 2020, noticed that more diving programmes have become available since 2010 when she was a volunteer at the Youth Olympic Games here.

Calling eight-year-old Darian a “water boy”, she enrolled him in diving at Torpedo, where Darian also learnt swimming.

“He found it quite fun and expressed delight at being able to jump from the springboard. Now when he’s walking around, he would swing his arms or point his toes to practise the movements.

“He has also started telling me about the dive numbers and would grill me on them. If I get them wrong, he will say “Mum, let’s do it again.”.

“This shows his interest in it and as a parent, it’s a pleasure to watch your child find something they love.”