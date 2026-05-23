Distance should suit Future Free

Race 1 (1,200m)

(10) AQUAE CALIDAE ran a cracker on debut. Hard to beat.

(3) COPPER HEAD also has good debut form and should be right there.

(4) ANOTHER HERO has run two good races and has a chance.

(6) GODRIC GRYFFINDOR should be there or thereabouts.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(7) MADE IN CHELSEA should be hard to beat considering his good formlines.

(4) SPINNAKER made a good debut and with improvement could go close.

(3) CAPTAIN’S ANGEL should be in the shake-up.

(1) HERO’S JOURNEY should earn again in this line-up.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(5) SIGNOR DANTE can bounce back as he has some fine form overall.

(4) PACIFIC WATERS enjoyed the course and distance last time and has been given a reasonable merit rating.

(1) FORT YUKON has a form chance.

(3) RED DAWN could be in the shake-up in this line-up.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(3) LAVA STRIKE has some fine formlines and is the one to beat.

(5) COFFEE CRUNCH has 3.6 lengths to make up on Lava Strike.

(2) THE MUFFIN MAN comes from that same race and can threaten.

(10) LOVE FROM AFAR has the ability to earn.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(5) KELP FOREST has plenty of ability and is back to his last winning mark.

(2) LOVING PRAGUE has some fine form and should go close.

(1) WINTER PEARL is knocking on the door and should be right there.

(8) OCTOBER STORM has the ability but is not too consistent and needs to bounce back.

Race 6 (1,950m)

(3) SCOTTISH LINKS is 2.5kg better off with Eric Liddell for a 2.25-length beating and there is a reversal in draw fortunes in his favour.

(1) TUNGUSKA was well beaten by Eric Liddell last time when widely drawn but he is now drawn in pole.

(9) ERIC LIDDELL is progressive and would not be a surprise winner because he is a grinder who will relish the heavy winter conditions but he does have a tough draw.

(10) TOTHEMOONANDBACK is capable of earning in this line-up.

Race 7 (1,950m)

(6) FUTURE FREE is a talented son of Futura and his progressive profile, plus a step-up in trip he will relish, makes him the one to beat.

(1) PAY THE PALACE has mixed it with some of the best and has not been disgraced. He should be in the shake-up over a trip that should not pose him any problem considering his fair run in the Cape Derby.

(5) PRAIRIE DAWN is a consistent sort who is making headway and he should enjoy the step-up in trip.

(7) MAGIC VERSE has a touch of class and is distance-suited and he should be in the shake-up despite having the widest draw in the seven-horse field.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(5) FREQUENT TRAVELLER ran a good race over course and distance last time and is now two points lower in another maiden handicap.

(2) CHARLIE BUCKET has been knocking on the door and from a good draw has a chance although he has to prove he can see out this trip.

(7) FATE OF PACE has a tricky draw but has the form and distance suitability to be a contender.

(1) QUIET PLACE has earned a cheque in the last three maiden handicaps he has run in. Should be in the mix for a long way.