Dissent after Malaysia emerges as possible Commonwealth Games host

KUALA LUMPUR – Doubts emerged on March 12 over the prospect of Malaysia hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, after current and former senior officials expressed grave reservations about the country stepping in.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) is scrambling to find a host after the Australian state of Victoria abruptly pulled out in July 2023, citing spiralling costs.

Victoria’s sudden move and the lack of an obvious alternative triggered debate about the future of the Games, which take place every four years and were last held in 2022 in Birmingham.

The Olympic Council of Malaysia on March 11 said that the London-based CGF had “offered Malaysia the opportunity to replace Victoria as hosts of the Commonwealth Games in 2026”.

“The offer includes significant financial investment of £100 million (S$170 million) to support the local delivery and legacy planning of the 2026 edition,” it said.

Commonwealth Games chiefs subsequently praised Malaysia’s “fantastic track record”, with the South-east Asian country having previously staged the Games in 1998.

But a CGF spokesperson also suggested that Malaysia was not the only country that could potentially stage the Games in 2026, saying the organisation was “in advanced, confidential discussions with potential hosts”.

“Malaysia has a fantastic track record of delivering sporting events, and the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur were hugely successful,” said the spokesperson.

“We are encouraged by their early concepts of building on this legacy through use of many of the same world-class facilities. We welcome innovative proposals and are (also) in positive discussions with potential hosts.

“We are committed to providing an update on the expedited process, and giving greater clarity to our stakeholders and athletes, as soon as possible.”

While all may seem positive for Malaysia on the surface, Khairy Jamaluddin, a former youth and sports minister, on March 12 rubbished the idea and called it “reckless” because the Games are only a little over two years away.

Any host would need at least four years to upgrade venues, plan sponsorship and set up infrastructure, he told AFP.

“The Commonwealth Games is not a significant, marquee sporting event,” he added.

“As far as multi-sports Games are concerned, it is nowhere near the Olympics or even the Asian Games in terms of participation, exposure and returns.

“So the potential for monetisation and spillover benefits for the host country will be minimal.”