Dip in gold medals, but officials hail ‘successful’ Asian Games for Singapore

HANGZHOU – Not since the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok have Team Singapore returned home with fewer than four gold medals, but this time in Hangzhou, the Republic’s largest-ever contingent had a worst-ever haul of golds in this millennium.

Despite the dip in performance, top sports officials hailed the Hangzhou outing as a “successful” one with “significant wins” for Singapore’s athletes. However, they also acknowledged that other countries in the region have developed and improved more significantly than Singapore.

Of the 427-strong contingent, 334 were debutants and the athletes competing in 32 sports, with six winning medals. Team Singapore won three golds, six silvers and seven bronzes in China to rank 20th out of 45 national Olympic committees as of press time – they were fifth in South-east Asia. At the 2018 edition, they claimed a haul of 22 medals (4-4-14).

Speaking at a press conference on Team Singapore’s performance at the Games, Singapore Sport Institute (SSI) chief Su Chun Wei said: “This, in my view, is a successful Asian Games for Team Singapore and we have continued to set new highs.

“Many of these performances we have witnessed here in Hangzhou have inspired the Singapore spirit and united Singaporeans.”

Among the highlight reels were standout performances in Olympic sports such as athletics, sailing, swimming and canoeing, even if the medals won in such events fell by one from 2018 to eight.

Paris-bound sprint queen Shanti Pereira delivered Singapore’s first track and field gold medal in 49 years when she won the women’s 200m final to add to her 100m silver. Fellow sprinter Marc Louis also bettered U.K. Shyam’s 22-year-old mark in the men’s 100m by 0.1 seconds after clocking 10.27sec in the semi-finals.