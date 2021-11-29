Difficult job for S'pore floorballers

With one loss and a draw in the group stage, Singapore now face an uphill task if they are to advance in the Women's World Floorball Championship.

They drew 5-5 with the National Floorball Federation of Russia (NFFR) at the IFU Arena in Uppsala, Sweden yesterday.

The Russians were 2-0 up after seven minutes but Singapore pulled one back through Ong Ying Rui in the 12th minute. Good saves by both goalkeepers kept the score at 2-1 after the first period.

Angela Model later equalised for Singapore 10 minutes into the second period before two goals in quick succession through captain Michelle Lok and Shannon Yeo gave the Republic a 4-2 lead.

The Europeans then levelled the score through Anastasiia Bulbash and Mariia Basargina, who scored her second of the game in the 10th minute of the last period.

The final 10 minutes of the match saw frantic pressing by both sides and the Russians appeared set for victory after Mariia Kitaeva scored with just one minute left.

But Model grabbed a last-second equaliser and her second goal of the game to earn a point for her team.

The result takes Singapore level with the Russians with one point each.

In the other Group D match yesterday, Norway thrashed Estonia 11-1 to make it two wins in two and lead the group with four points.

Estonia, who beat Singapore 4-3 on Saturday, are second with two points. The top two teams in Group D will qualify for the first play-off round.

Singapore will take on ninth-ranked Norway in their final group-stage match today.

At the last edition in 2019 held in Neuchatel, Switzerland, Singapore finished in a historic 12th place. Their previous best position was 16th, achieved in 2015 and 2017.

Singapore is the next host, staging it in 2023, nearly two decades after the Republic last hosted the event in 2005.