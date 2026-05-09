Diamond Necklace to sparkle

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Unbeaten filly is head and shoulders above the rest in French classic at ParisLongchamp

The Aiden O'Brien-trained Diamond Necklace is no stranger to French elite racing, having conquered the Group 1 Prix Marcel Boussac (1,600m) at ParisLongchamp on Oct 5, 2025. She will contest the Group 1 Poule d’Essai des Pouliches over the same course and distance on May 10.

1 Ymeeelih

No trip worries but must handle a sharp rise in class; he was second of nine in a Class 2 event over this course and distance. Others preferred.

2 Narissa

Only win so far on her debut. But she has been placed at Group level in all four other starts, lately with a very solid start to 2026 when second in a Group 3 over this course and distance. That form looks good. Commands respect.

3 Half Sovereign

Plenty of improvement throughout her seven races in her 2YO career, climaxing with a 1,400m Group 3 Chantilly victory. An underwhelming 2026 return must be a concern.

4 Isle Of Fernandez

A good start to 2026 when third in a 1,400m Deauville Group 3. But, although the 1,600m at ParisLongchamp does not demand too much stamina, there still must be worries on that score for this speedy filly.

5 Baklawa

Career highlight was a narrow 1,500m Listed victory on soft ground at Cagnes-sur-Mer in February. Supplemented but most unlikely to be up to this challenge.

6 Showna

Unconsidered at 64-1 but, finishing fast and late, she comfortably won a 1,400m Group 3 at Deauville in April. Supplemented into this because of that massive career highlight.

7 Radiant

A busy filly who has won four of her 13 starts but those victories all came at a significantly lower level than this. A win would come as a mighty shock.

8 Fashion City

Only win so far came at Le Mans, not a track famous for producing Classic winners. A close third over this course and distance on her latest start but much more is needed.

9 Anashkaya

Not an obvious winning contender despite being from this brilliant stable. She is twice a winner but struggled in a Group 3 over this course and distance in April.

10 Maintain

An encouraging start to 2026 when finishing strongly, after meeting traffic to finish third in an 1,800m ParisLongchamp Group 3. Will surely need a brisk pace over this shorter trip.

11 Venosa

Yet to make a serious impact in any of her five starts, so will surely be here as a pacemaker having led on her last three starts.

12 The Last Dance

Although rising significantly to a Group 1 Classic she has won both her starts – recently over this course and distance – and is worth a crack at this prestigious prize.

13 Diamond Necklace

A big-money purchase with a fabulous pedigree. Unbeaten, she looks like a serious Classic filly, closing down last season when quickening on the slow ground to win a Group 1 over this course and distance. Major chance.

14 Zanthos

A €1 million (S$1.49 million) two-year-old purchase who was justifying that type of money with some classy performances in 2025, recently winning the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes over 1,400m at Newmarket. Good or faster ground is ideal.

15 Green Spirit

Her reputation grew race by race last season, when winning her first four starts. She accelerated impressively over this course and distance at her last start. But her fourth as hot favourite in a Group 3 here on her comeback in April does raise an issue.