Di Giannantonio take Qatar GP win, Bagnaia extends championship lead

MotoGP - Grand Prix of Qatar - Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar - November 19, 2023 Gresini Racing MotoGP's Fabio Di Giannantonio celebrates after winning the Grand Prix of Qatar REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
38 sec ago

LUSAIL, Qatar - Gresini Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio stormed to a maiden MotoGP victory at the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, denying championship leader Francesco Bagnaia in the dying stages, while title contender Jorge Martin finished a lowly 10th.

Di Giannantonio, who does not have a MotoGP seat next season, threw caution to the wind at the floodlit Lusail International Circuit and took on Bagnaia to claim his first win while pole-sitter Luca Marini of VR46 Racing finished third.

But Ducati's Bagnaia has still put one hand on the rider's championship after extending his lead over Martin to 21 points.

The Italian can secure back-to-back world titles in the sprint at the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix next weekend. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top